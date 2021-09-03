Youngest Champion Singer Emiliano Cyrus’ Crowned 4 Champions record breaking 3 music charts in China

Youngest “Golden Chart” Champion Singer Emiliano Cyrus’ latest hit single “Autumn Rain” Crowned 4 Champions dominating 3 music charts in China

—

A Triple Threat Extraordinaire Iconic Idol, Singer, Actor, International Child Celebrity affirmed by Channel News Asia (“CNA”), Singapore-born-Chinese-Portuguese, Emiliano Cyrus aged 13 is not only an international media favourite “Singapore Electro-Pop Prince” “Music Wonder Boy” cum a champion kart racer and a champion gymnast, but also a certified golden chart champion singer by China National Radio, this young almighty heartthrob fondly known as Wonder Boy who so far crowned 8 champions in total with 3 singles on authoritative music charts in China music scene.

Recently, prominent media helmed “21st century warmest child voice” the youngest champion celebrity singer Emiliano Cyrus|EC Yiping, crowned 4 Champions dominating 3 authoritative music charts in China with his 12th single “Autumn Rain” within 3 weeks of its debut. This song topped both the renowned music charts of "Universal Music Chart" & "Global Chinese Golden Chart” (“Golden Chart”), during its 1st week of launch and also emerged as a double champion on both "City Pop Music Chart" & "Global Chinese Golden Chart" in the 3rd week. Mentioned in the issue of 210716-210806 “Golden Chart”, there were many notable mega stars in the Chinese music industry, such as Jackson Wang Jiaer, Cai Xukun, Wang Yuan, Gong Jun, Zhang Yunlei, Chris Li Yuchun, Li Ronghao, etc. The competition was a fiercely intensive tough fight like no other. What a glorious accomplishment to be able to attain all champions through the consecutive weeks in the “Golden Chart” with such ferocious competition. This proves the growth of the unshakable strength and popularity of Emiliano Cyrus.

This is not the first time for this Singapore-born-Chinese Portuguese to have achieved such outstanding results, dating back to his 10th single “Sweet Fragrance” the official movie theme song for “Covenant of Slam Dunker”, which make him the youngest certified champion singer by the China Media Group and China National Radio on “Golden Chart” on 25th Dec 2020. This youngest record breaker was also the crowning triple champion on “Golden Chart” continuously for 3 weeks in March 2021 for his 11th single “Long Sword”, a 3D animation “Sword Storm” opening theme song on Bilibili.

It is a global phenomenon that Emiliano Cyrus became the youngest child artist ever in history who has been crowned the title of golden champion, certified by China Media Group (“CMG”) also known as “Voice of China”, is the predominant state media company by means of radio and television broadcasting in the People's Republic of China. It was founded on 21 March 2018 as a national holding firm for China Central Television (“CCTV”), China National Radio (“CNR”), China Radio International (“CRI”) and China Global Television Network (“CGTN”). "Global Chinese Golden Chart" is the most important stage for Chinese music. It combines the resources of global Chinese radio stations and popular music platforms jointly create an Indicative and Authoritative global Chinese pop music. It soon became an authoritative and respected music vane within the industry!

“Autumn Rain” is the movie theme song for “Distant Home” ， composed and written by the famous Singapore talented music producer Roy Li Fei Hui, the winner of “Golden Melody Awards” in China and well-known in the Asian music scene and awarded many top music charts such as best male singer, best local singer, best composition, best lyrics, best album, and best producer. Emiliano’s own unique ethereal and pure voice is highly recognized and attracted Roy Li as his music mentor, resulting in countless collaborations “Long Sword” Emiliano’s 12th single their first collaboration.

Emiliano Cyrus|EC Yiping, the youngest “golden chart” champion record breaker with his 3 latest hit singles. His first single “Wonder Boy” debuted in 2017, followed by “The Closest Embrace” in 2018, and solo live performance in front of 50,000 avid music lover audience at the age of 10 the only International child Celebrity being invited! He is now a 13-year-old “Teen Celebrity” with international influence, a truly almighty triple threat extraordinaire iconic idol, who has emerged as the pioneer representative of the millennial generation. The future of Emiliano will surely bring about new hopes & astounding creative contributions to the Global Chinese music scene!

Related News Reports:

China National Radio

http://www.cnr.cn/shanghai/qqlb/20210817/t20210817_525568227.shtml

China Daily

http://caijing.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/16/WS6119d2f0a3101e7ce975eca8.html

Music China Frontpage

http://music.china.com.cn/2021-08/16/content_41646938.htm

China Entertainment News

http://news.yule.com.cn/html/202108/333930.html

China Youth

http://d.youth.cn/xw360/202108/t20210816_13170623.htm

Contact Info:

Name: Wang Yangjun

Email: Send Email

Organization: China Entertainment News

Website: http://news.yule.com.cn/html/202108/333930.html

Release ID: 89044283