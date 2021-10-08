Your Guide to Press On Nails

Press on nails are less permanent, simpler to apply, reusable, and healthier for your natural nails than acrylic nails.

Most people have heard of press-on nails, and some have even tried them out for themselves. However, the majority of people associate press-on nails with the cheap, tacky ones that you used to purchase at the drugstore when you were in middle school, which is not accurate. The good news is that, in 2021, press-on nails are nothing like the ones you remember from your younger years.

These fake nails are made of acrylic resin, which is similar to the acrylic nails that are applied in salons nowadays. It is, on the other hand, less permanent, simpler to apply, reusable, and healthier for your natural nails than acrylic nails. When manufactured and applied properly, they may be just as beautiful as acrylics without the high cost of a salon visit.

Press on nails of superior quality can only be obtained by purchasing from a reputable brand that lives and breathes press on nails of superior quality. Sunkissed Nails is one of those well-known companies, and they are dedicated to creating long-lasting, high-quality press-on nails that are suitable for a variety of different looks and occasions. Not only do they provide designs on their website, but you can also have a bespoke design created for you.

Pressing on Nails for a Longer Period of Time

Many individuals are worried about the length of time it will take to process an application. In spite of the fact that press-on nails are very cheap, you don't want to be humiliated if one of your nails comes loose while you're out and about. The better the condition of your nails, the longer your set will last. Depending on how fast your natural nails grow, the activities you do while wearing the nails, and how well you prepare your nails, a full set of press on nails may last anywhere from three to four weeks.

The Benefits of Press-on Nail Technology

When compared to artificial nails, press-on nails offer a lot of benefits, which is one of the reasons they're becoming more popular. They are very cost-effective in their operation. Drug store sets may be purchased for as little as $9, depending on the brand and the size of the set. Given that there is no drying period required, it just takes a few minutes to prepare your natural nails and a few minutes to apply the fake nails after you've mastered the technique. Press-ons are less damaging to your nail beds than acrylics, and they are also less difficult to remove. Combining cheap cost and variety enables you to show off many manicure designs in a short period of time, ranging from matte to shimmer to ombre and chrome nails (and anything in between). Finally, they may be used again and over again, increasing the overall value of your purchase.

Choosing the Right Size for Your Press on Nails

Your first set of personalized press-on nails is ready to be purchased, but you're not sure what size to purchase?! Getting the size for your press-on nails just correct is essential if you want your nails to appear as natural as possible after application. There are many methods for sizing and measuring your natural nails in order to get the optimal fit for your press-on nails, which are explained below. If you can, get a sample size kit so that you may try on the nails and establish your precise sized requirements. To ensure proper fit, always size up rather than down if your measurement does not precisely match one of the nails included in the sample package. To avoid your natural nail from showing through, it is better to have a bigger nail so you can file it down rather than a smaller nail that shows through.

Press-on Nails are not harmful to your natural nails in any way.

Perhaps your past experiences with fake nails have left you wary of all types of artificial nails in general. Wearing press-on nails, on the other hand, will not damage your natural nails.

Fortunately, with press-on nails, you won't have to give up your natural nails in order to show off a stunning set of artificial ones! It's understandable if you're skeptical, particularly if you've been dealing with the devastation caused by acrylics for a long period of time. Because Sunkissed Nails need the use of adhesive or a tiny quantity of nail glue, they are much less damaging to your natural nails. If you apply and remove press-on nails correctly, they will not damage your natural nails in the long run.

The History of the Company

Sunkissed Nails was developed by Terra McGee during the 2020 pandemic when traveling to the nail salon was not an option due to the lack of transportation. She had been doing her own nails, as well as those of her friends and family, for more than 15 years prior to establishing her own company. Terra is descended from a family of business owners. McGee Firm Jewelry is her husband's business; her brother-in-law runs Credit Cadabra, a credit repair company; and her brother owns a seafood restaurant and a smoke shop in her hometown of Augusta, GA. She and her husband have three children.

