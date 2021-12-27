YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY NAMES FIXED RATE MORTGAGE INC VENDOR OF CHOICE

Fixed Rate Mortgage Inc will provide a team of highly trained sales force which is the heart beat behind their success with the strategic alliance with YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY.

CEO OF FRM David Delgado Former #1 Real Estate Team at the Downey Board of Realtors.

FRMI is a team of highly experienced and qualified professionals headed by DAVID DELGADO. The team is dedicated to providing extraordinary service to real estate brokerages and REALTORS by coaching their agents and providing appointments to help agents quantum leap in their income in the next 12 months. Rudy L. Kusuma is a leader in the real estate industry. He founded YHSGR with a vision to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate! Rudy and the YHSGR has sold over 5,000 homes totaling over $1B in real estate transactions. INC 5000 refers since 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 the Fastest Growing Private Company in America. The Los Angeles Business Journal says Top 100 Fastest growing private companies and is the recipient 2019 The Best of Small Business Awards SB 100 Honoring America’s Top 100 Small Business Visionaries.

David Delgado who has been featured with his award winning real estate team, now re-enters back into the mortgage industry after several years mastering lead generation in the real estate industry. As of today, David has generated 24,388 leads. Being recognized as one of the best in the industry David’s commitment and passion towards helping others succeed continues.

Spearheading Fixed Rate Mortgage Inc, David Delgado speaking about the reason behind their success, said: “I am honored to partner with YHSGR, we believe that our commitment and passion towards what we do has been the main driving force behind our success. We want our clients to be the best in the real estate industry. Life is about building up others to succeed and we will go the extra mile to over deliver on speed, communication and service”

There are many benefits of choosing to partner with FMR, firstly, REALTORS would be able to leverage with David Delgado award winning real estate track record. Brokerages would be able to create a partnership to elevate their production and lifestyle. David Delgado’s coached agents Internationally guiding agents to produce over $1 Million GCI.

About David Delgado:

David Delgado is an amazon best selling co-author with Jack Canfield The Soul of Success Volume 2. David stepped foot into the mortgage industry and in 1998 was schooled by the most successful mortgage bankers. In 2005, David became a real estate broker and mortgage. In 2006 David creator and founder of DreamLoan, a mortgage banking advocate company for homeowners across the country. In 2015, 2016, David became the #1 sales team at the Downey Board of Realtors with GCI over $1,000,000. He’s featured in the top 250 teams in NAHREP.

NAHREP recognized David as the most notable agent. David has appeared on Fox News, CBS, NBC on Success Today.

