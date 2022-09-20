Your invitation to Economist Impact's Leading the way into the metaverse: Economic opportunities in virtual worlds. September 27th. Online.

A timely online event exploring economic opportunities in the virtual world

Don’t miss your chance to hear insights from leading speakers including:

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events .



About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.



For more information, visit about.facebook.com/metaverse/impact/ .

