YourBoard Adds Partners as SME Business Expands

HONG KONG, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME-focused business advisory firm, YourBoard, has appointed two new Principal Partners in Shanghai and Hong Kong to support business growth.

"YourBoard is growing its partner base to bring more knowledge, experience and solutions to the SME community, and we anticipate further expansion in 2021," said Franck Picard, Co-Founding Partner, YourBoard. "We've advised SMEs in Europe and Asia and have received strong feedback on our unique, inexpensive business model," he added.

Helen Yang joins YourBoard following a global career at DuPont. Her experience includes business and functional leadership in international and emerging markets, transformation and change management, customer experience enhancement, as well as building diverse multi-cultural organizations. Helen is based in Shanghai where she advises companies on major change initiatives and strategic design and improvement of business operations. She is also an executive coach and board director.

Brian Henderson, based in Hong Kong, held leadership positions at Linklaters and Baker McKenzie in Europe and Asia before joining YourBoard. His current business focus is on corporate wellness services and championing diversity, equality and inclusion in the workforce. He is a mental health advocate and a Board member of The Women's Foundation.

"SMEs don't always have quick and easy access to a panel of business experts to give advice on tackling problems and creating opportunities. This is what YourBoard offers and is what attracted me to their business proposition," said Brian Henderson, Principal Partner, YourBoard.

YourBoard (www.YourBoard.co) was set up in 2020 to provide inexpensive advice primarily to SME and fast growth businesses globally through a simple, online format and an entry price point of US$250. This provides access to the holistic knowledge and experience of 12 Principal Partners whose skills cover finance, talent, marketing, communications, operations, sourcing, legal, risk, M&A, and business integration and transformation.