YourHealth﻿ has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures from India and Conquest Global from Singapore

—

YourHealth has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures from India and Conquest Global from Singapore.

The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to scale its operations and expand its user base both domestically and internationally. The startup also plans to grow its sales teams and enable new investments to enhance its technological infrastructure and platform capabilities.



“This investment will enable us to enhance our technological infrastructure, expand our user base, and introduce innovative health management solutions," said Ratheesh Nair, Co- founder at Watch Your Health. & quot; Our mission is to transform the way people manage their health by leveraging AI-driven insights and personalised care. We believe proactive health management is the key to a healthier future, and this funding brings us closer to achieving that goal,” he added.



Founded in 2015, Watch Your Health helps insurers and pharmaceutical companies

enhance the experience and engagement with their customers. The B2B platform augments the capabilities of the consumer apps of insurers and pharma companies and provides insights based on the data collected from devices such as fitness trackers and health records.

Contact Info:

Name: Dolly Sony

Email: Send Email

Organization: Watch Your Health.com (I) Private Limited

Website: https://www.watchyourhealth.com/



Release ID: 89136235

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.