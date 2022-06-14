YourPorter announced as the preferred utility connections partner of Century 21

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourPorter offers a unique model beyond the scope of traditional utility connection services which led to its selection as Century 21's preferred partner.

Driven by a 'customer service culture' ensures an unrelenting focus on understanding and addressing the needs of the client. YourPorter offers an extensive choice of utility providers for people that are moving home which makes the selection and connection of services a quick and easy one-click process.

Non-moving clients can also benefit from the platform to review their existing bills and potentially save money by finding a better deal. In a climate where the cost of living is on the rise, this unique point of difference has been warmly received.

YourPorter boasts a dedicated service team with a background in real estate who understand the needs of consumers who are moving residence, creating a better experience which aligns with the service expectations of the Century 21 network.

The premium utility connection service traditionally provided to investors and tenants will also be expanded to homebuyers and sellers to deliver a comprehensive and consistent partnership across the entire property journey for C21 customers.

"Our primary goal is to create a win for members of the Century 21 network and their clients by offering convenience, choice and value with their utility connection when they buy, sell or rent" said Martin Foreman, General Manager at YourPorter.

Century 21 CEO, James Bell, confirmed "Partnering with YourPorter lets our team offer additional solutions to our customers at different stages of their property journey. With a shared commitment to exceptional service we can be confident that the utility connections services provided by YourPorter extends the quality experience that Century 21 promises our customers".

The types of connection services that YourPorter offers consumers includes electricity, gas, phone, internet, Pay TV and water. Additional services include removalists, insurance and home loans.

About Century 21:

Century 21 is a global real estate brand, with a presence in over 87 countries, and is the largest real estate organisation in the Asia Pacific, a region vital to Australia's continued economic success.

About YourPorter:

YourPorter was co-founded in November 2013 by CEO Tony Zarka, and leading real estate groups, to offer real estate agents' ownership in the first industry owned, utility connections business. Over the intervening nine years, the company has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation while fulfilling the promise to crystalise equity held by its real estate partners.

Joining forces in 2019 with technology-driven utility comparison and connection business, compare & connect, led by founder and CEO Neil Saligrama, YourPorter continue to challenge the status quo finding unique ways to deliver value back to its real estate partners and their clients, through exceptional customer service and market leading technology.

To learn more visit www.yourporter.com.au | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Chris Gallichio

Chief Marketing Officer

0413 130 971