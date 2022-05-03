The Youth Assembly is Back: Hundreds of Young Leaders Gather in NYC for the First Time since 2020

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Session of the Youth Assembly returns this year after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Themed "Dare to Reshape the World," the event will convene 1,000 young leaders ages 18 to 32 in New York City , on August 12-14. Registration is open until June 30, 2022 .



"We need to place young people at the center of creating positive change in the world," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs, the global not-for-profit organizing the event. "Two years ago, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic. We are excited to contribute to the city—and the world's—recovery by once again giving young people this global platform. With pandemics, climate change, and now the war in Ukraine, it's critically important to convene young leaders to connect, collaborate and advance towards solving the world's greatest challenges."

Selected through a competitive process, Delegates will tackle urgent challenges related to Youth, Global Health, Global Citizenship, Digital Cooperation and Inclusion. As a result, the Youth Assembly will create a powerful cross-sector global network (already 20,000-strong across 160 countries ) for the next generation of changemakers empowered to lead action-based projects, confront challenges, seize opportunities, and make a difference in their communities.

"At the Youth Assembly, you are one handshake, one business card away from living the life you envisioned for yourself and the people around you," said Youth Assembly alumna, Dr. Rebakaone Bowe, Global Health Policy graduate from Botswana.

Among other awards and opportunities, Youth Assembly Delegates will compete for the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens , worth $10,000 (with two runner up awards of $2,500 each). The award will support ongoing social impact ventures that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Youth Assembly is organized by AFS Intercultural Programs , a global non-profit founded in 1914 and renowned for its intercultural learning programs that empower young people with essential global skills—and the passion for making a difference. The event is supported by the Institute of International Education, University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, bp, SDSN Youth, Global Gateway Advisors, Candid, Schwarzman Scholars, Stanley Ho Foundation, Government of Romania Department of Sustainable Development, DoSomething.org and many more.

Applications and more information at: youthassembly.org .

