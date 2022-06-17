Youth on the Silk Road short-format video contest kicks off

BEIJING, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Youth on the Silk Road short-form video contest, organized by China Media Group's CRI Online program, is now in full swing. The goal of the contest, open to inhabitants of the countries and regions that align the Silk Road, is to collect stories about the growth and struggles of members of Generation Z (anyone born between 1995 and 2009).

Applicants can choose from among five topics: Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Cooperation and Exchange, City Development, Olympic Spirit and Thumbs-Up for the Silk Road. Participants can submit one or multiple videos that match at least one of the topics. The entries must meet the following criteria: length: not more than 5 minutes; content: Chinese or English subtitles must be provided; resolution: at least 1280*720 pixels; format: MPG, MPEG, AVI, MOV, WMV or MP4. Entries must be submitted by emailing youthsr@cri.cn before August 31, 2022.

The event offers one Grand Prize with a cash reward of 30,000 RMB, one First Prize of 20,000 RMB, two Second Prizes of 10,000 RMB, three Third Prizes of 5,000 RMB, and 10 Excellent Prizes of 2,000 RMB, in addition to the best award for organizations and several additional awards for individuals.

We look forward to receiving your video that tells your story to the world!