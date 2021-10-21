Youth Square attracted over 1,000 participants to join a series of street dance activities

Creating a stage for youth to unleash their potential

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square has concluded a series of street dance activities earlier. Joining hands with TWGHs Tuen Mun Integrated Services Centre again this year, Youth Square has organised 'Street Culture Festival', a Festival to conduct street dance competition and street culture related workshops. Moreover, Youth Square has also actively supported 'Dance on E', a street dance programme jointly presented by the Eastern District Council and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, to foster communication among youth through dance training. A series of street dance activities attracted over 1,000 participants to join and brought a new wave of street dance in Youth Square successfully.



‘Street Culture Festival 2021’attracted many young dancers to join this year, which brought a new wave of street dance in Youth Square successfully.

Apart from various street dance, rapping and graffiti workshops, the four-day 'Street Culture Festival' also conducted street dance competition for groups and individuals which attracted over 100 young contestants. In addition to participating in the finale at Y Studio, this special event has been broadcasted also via Youth Square Instagram live for sharing the excitement of street dance battles with netizens. The top three were chosen as winners at the end after rounds of fierce competition by Popping Lok, a professional judge in street dance, Luen Mo, the champion of 'Street Culture Festival 2020' finale and Bigki, an experienced street dancer with numerous championships. "I feel fortunate to have had many opportunities in street dance in the past, so that I can persist to dance. Also, I am thankful for the support from my friends in street dance team and my family, allowing me to go after what I love and chase my dream!" said Mr. Him Wong, the champion of 'Street Culture Festival 2021' dance competition.

Youth Square has been sparing no efforts in nurturing youth continuously. Apart from street dance competition and workshops, Youth Square reassembled Youth Step upon slowdown of the pandemics, Youth Square's street dance team, to perform in 'Street Culture Festival 2021' and 'Dance on E' after attending over ten training workshops. With strong rhythmic music, the youth power of Youth Step got everyone moving on the floor during the performance. "Thanks to Youth Square for providing a performing platform where young dancers can pursue their interest in street dance at ease," said Mr Ken Leung, the tutor of Youth Step.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Through organising and supporting various street dance activities, we hopes youth can have more performance opportunities at Youth Square, to help them develop positive attitudes and explore their interest further.

Please download high resolution photos here.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement".

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Related Links :

http://www.youthsquare.hk