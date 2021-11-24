Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' concluded successfully

Exchanged over 12,000 good books to spread positive energy to the public

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' has been concluded successfully from 5 to 7 November at Y Platform. The three-day event attracted over 1,000 participants, and more than 12,000 books were exchanged. With the theme of 'Floating books to spread positive energy' this year, participants were encouraged to exchange books by adopting the 'place one, pick one' approach. The festival also featured a series of activities such as celebrity sharing sessions, celebrity book crossing, handcraft workshops, and movie screening for movies based on novels etc., allowing public to join the journey of passing on knowledge and imagination by sharing good books and positive energy to others!



Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' was successfully held at Y Studio from 5 to 7 November. The three-day event attracted over 1,000 participants, more than 12,000 books were exchanged.



Vivian Kong, a Hong Kong Female Fencing Athlete shared her favourite book ‘Harry Potter’. ‘Whenever you encounter difficulties, meditation is helpful for maintaining good physical and mental health. Sometimes all we need is to “pause and take a deep breath”, live in the present moment and develop a positive attitude.” she said.



Coco Lin, a Hong Kong Female Fencing Athlete recommended a book named ‘100 Basics Basic Notebook of Yataro Matsuura’ to youth. She shared one of the principles ‘the aesthetics of eight wins and seven losses’ and how to face competition with a good attitude instead of merely stressing on the results.



During the celebrity sharing session, Hayley Chan, a Hong Kong Windsurfing Athlete talked about how reading helped her to manage her emotions and rebuild confidence from anxiety. She recommended a book named ‘The Days of Morisaki Bookstore’ and gave it to a lucky new owner.



To allow more public to join the book crossing activities at Youth Square, ‘Book Crossing Reading Zone’ will be set up at Y Platform from 22 to 30 November with selected novels and children’s books to encourage more book exchanges!

The session of celebrity sharing has always been a highlight of the event this year, the festival was honoured to have three active Hong Kong young athletes to join the celebrity sharing sessions, including Vivian Kong and Coco Lin, Hong Kong Female Fencing Athletes and Hayley Chan, a Hong Kong Windsurfing Athlete. They have shared their mental journey of becoming an athlete, their reading experience and introduced good books to youth for promoting positive thinking.

In addition, total four handcraft workshops were held during the Book Crossing Festival 2021, including 'Creative Weaving Book Cover Workshop,' 'Glass Mosaic Lamp Workshop,' 'Picture Books Creation Workshop' and 'Paper Craft Lamp Workshop'. Participants of each workshop were enthusiastically engaged in crafting their own products. 'Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' was an eco-friendly and meaningful event. The handcraft workshops were very interesting! The process was full of fun and I had a great sense of satisfaction upon completion,' Mr Ko, one of the participants said.

Book Crossing Festival is an annual event organised by Youth Square, which aims to provide a platform for enhancing cultural exchange and fostering reading habits among youth. Since the first Book Crossing Festival held in 2011, the event has always been popular among book lovers and over a hundred thousand books have been exchanged. Book crossing gives every used book to get a new life from a new owner. It can also help reduce book waste and realise an environmentally friendly way of living. Through organising the festival every year, we hope it can help stimulate the reading interest among youth.

Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival'

Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival' is an annual event organised by Youth Square, it aims to provide a reading platform for enhancing cultural exchange and fostering reading habits among youth. During the festival, participants can exchange books by adopting 'place one, pick one' approach, and public who do not have books for sharing also welcome to enjoy reading in the festival. Workshops are also available in the festival and all are welcome to join.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement".

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

