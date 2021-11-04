Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' soon to be held in early November

All are welcome to join the book crossing to spread the positive energy

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' will be held from 5 to 7 November at Y Studio, allowing participants to exchange books by adopting 'place one, pick one' approach. Those who do not have books to share are also welcome to enjoy reading in Youth Square. With the theme of 'Floating books to spread positive energy' this year, public are welcome to join the journey of passing on knowledge and imagination by sharing good books and positive energy to others.



Youth Square ‘Book Crossing Festival 2021’ will be held from 5 to 7 November at Y Studio, all are welcome to join.

Besides books exchange at Y Studio, the three-day 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' also features various activities, including handicraft workshops, celebrity sharing, celebrity book crossing and movie screening for movies based on novels etc. The handicraft workshops in 'Book Crossing Festival' this year include creative weaving book cover workshop, glass mosaic lamp workshop, picture books creation workshop and paper craft lamp workshop. The Festival is honoured to have three active Hong Kong young athletes to join the celebrity sharing sessions, including Vivian Kong, a Hong Kong Fencing Athlete, Coco Lin, a Hong Kong Fencing Athlete and Hayley Chan, a Hong Kong Windsurfing Athlete, to share their mental journey on becoming an athlete and their reading experience. They will also help promote positive thinking by introducing good books for youth.

To create a reading atmosphere before 'Book Crossing Festival 2021', two movies based on novels ("Love, Rosie" and "Fagara"), have been selected for screening on 1 and 2 November, allowing public to enjoy a great novel in a different way.

Since the first 'Book Crossing Festival' organised by Youth Square in 2011, it has grown to become a popular event for book lovers and over hundred thousand of books have been exchanged since then. In addition to promoting book recycling, 'Book Crossing' also enables books to extend their life through exchange. The free pre-registration of Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021' is now open for all, book lovers are welcome to make online reservation. Join us to spread the positive energy through reading.

Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2021':

Date: 5 – 7 November 2021 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 10:30am – 7pm (2.5 hours per session)

Sessions: 1st session: 10:30am – 1pm; 2nd session: 1:30pm – 4pm & 3rd session: 4:30pm – 7pm

Venue: Y Studio, 2/F, Youth Square (MTR Chai Wan Station Exit A)

How to participate: All participants are required to make advance reservation online via event link, prior to participate in the festival. Three time slots (2.5 hours per session) will be served each event day with limited quota, and application will not be accepted once quota is exhausted.

Event link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/YouthSquareBookCrossingFestival2021

Please download high resolution photos here.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement".

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Related Links :

https://www.youthsquare.hk/