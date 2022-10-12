Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2022' soon to be held in mid-October

All are welcome to enjoy happiness of reading

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2022' will be held from 14 to 16 October at Y Studio, allowing participants to exchange books by adopting 'place one, pick one' approach. Those who do not have books to share are also welcome to join workshops, including NFT Book Cover Workshop, Leather Notepad Charm Workshop, Denim Notebook Workshop, Traditional Hong Kong Style Mini Book Workshop and Pop-up Book Workshop. With the theme of 'Happiness in books' this year, all are welcome to join a day of reading to find happiness from books.



'Why not try to find happiness within yourself?' Not only does reading help ones gain wiser, calm the minds and sooth the souls, but it can also actually bring people happiness. The three-day 'Book Crossing Festival 2022' will feature various activities, including handicraft workshops, celebrity sharing, celebrity books and interactive games etc. The Festival has invited Ms Sabrina Ng ('Ping') and Mr Ko Kong Ling ('Ko Ling') from Pomato Studio, a popular local online platform and Mr Chan Wing Him, a local singer-song writer, to share their mental journey of their creative process, their reading experience and ways to happiness with youth.

Since the first 'Book Crossing Festival' organised by Youth Square in 2011, it has grown to become a popular event for book lovers and over hundred thousand of books have been exchanged since then. In addition to promoting green reading culture, 'Book Crossing' also enables books to extend their life through exchange. The free pre-registration of Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2022' is now open for all, book lovers are welcome to make online reservation. Book now to enjoy happiness of reading.

Youth Square 'Book Crossing Festival 2022': Date: 14 – 16 October 2022 (Friday – Sunday) Time: 10:30am – 6:45pm Sessions: 1st session: 10:30am – 12:45pm 2nd session: 1pm – 2:45pm 3rd session: 3pm – 4:45pm 4th session: 5pm – 6:45pm Venue: Y Studio, 2/F, Youth Square (MTR Chai Wan Station Exit A) How to participate: All participants are required to make advance reservation online via event link, prior to participate in the festival. Four time slots will be served each event day with limited quota, and application will not be accepted once quota is exhausted. Event link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/YouthSquareBookCrossingFestival2022https://bit.ly/3xujjIw

