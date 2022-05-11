Youth Square curated boundless creativity with artists amidst the pandemic for virtual 'Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2022'

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Hong Kong Arts Development Council and curated with Youth Square, 'Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2022' has been successfully held from 14 to 18 April this year again with enthusiastic response that over 630 students from 'The Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme' have shared the joy of arts together. Workshops of 'Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2022' have been conducted via webinar again, led students to the world of arts through interesting arts activities.



Tutor from ‘Toolbox Percussion’ instructed students how to imitate sounds found in daily life and how to compose music with these sounds in the ‘A Journey of Sound Discovery’ workshop. ‘The workshop encouraged students to pay more attention to the surroundings and to learn listening to the spectrum and rhythm of different sounds.’ said the tutor.

With the theme of 'Exploring Arts' this year, 'Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2022' has invited four arts organisations from different fields including 'Toolbox Percussion', a percussion band, 'Ting Art Studio', a diversified arts studio, 'Snow Sand Art', a sand painting studio and 'Make Friends with Puppets', a local puppet troupe, to design four interesting online arts workshops. Instructed by tutors, students were able to experience different modes in art creation, integrate art into their lives and to feel, experience and explore the colourful world of art!

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Adopting the guiding principles of 6G model (Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) continuously, we hope to nurture the interest of youth in arts by providing arts education through 'Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2022' as well as share the joy of arts creativity with students who joined a series of diversified and excited arts experience at home.

Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme

The Hong Kong Arts Development Council introduced the Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme in 2008. It invites local primary, secondary and special schools to nominate students with artistic talents and a flair for the arts to be the arts ambassadors for their schools. Arts ambassadors are encouraged to take part in various arts activities to demonstrate their artistic talents and to share the joy of artistic creation in order to live out the cooperative spirit of "Live in Art, Thrive in Sharing".

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include "Music & Dance", "Arts & Culture" and "Community Engagement".

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

