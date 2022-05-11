YouTrip and Mastercard launches YouBiz, the smartest corporate card for SMEs to earn unlimited cashback and save on FX fees

YouBiz gives companies the most rewarding corporate payments with an unlimited cashback on all spends, and zero foreign currency transaction fees

Beyond payments, YouBiz also offers a multi-currency expense management platform, building on the company's mission to create affordable and convenient borderless financial services

YouBiz solidifies YouTrip's position as the leading neobank in Southeast Asia offering B2B and B2C financial services





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 May 2022 - Singapore's leading neobank, YouTrip, launched its new business product, YouBiz, today. Powered by Mastercard®, YouBiz is the best corporate card for enterprises to earn unlimited cashback [1] and save with zero foreign exchange fees. Integrated with the card is also a unified control centre bringing together multi-currency accounts, local and domestic transfers, corporate expense management and credit features in a single hub.This development follows YouTrip's recent US$30 million Series A funding , and solidifies its position as the leading neobank in Southeast Asia offering both B2B and B2C financial services.The launch of YouBiz comes at a time when SMEs are revamping the way they operate. More than 70% [2] of businesses have adopted digital tools and are trading with global vendors and suppliers to stay competitive. As the world opens up, one in three SMEs [3] have also expressed confidence in accelerating their overseas expansion plans. This is set to further drive the US$35 trillion [4] global cross-border B2B payments market., said, "The concept of borders have blurred during the pandemic as SMEs increasingly do business internationally. Their cross-border payment needs are definitely going to rise - yet, many of their financial needs remain unmet due to the lack of a tailored financial solution. Our continued partnership with Mastercard empowers us to establish YouBiz as a valuable and reliable partner for SMEs to grow beyond borders. Promising efficient and purpose-built financial solutions at the best value, we help businesses save time and cost as they focus on scaling worldwide," he added.Busy business owners want payment products that streamline and save on everyday business operations. The YouBiz card delivers on these demands by offering SMEs unlimited cashback on all spends with no cap - eliminating the need to manage and optimise their spending types. Together with savings from YouBiz's zero foreign currency transaction fees, companies can rack up additional funds to power other business operations.Spending and managing individual employee expenses is also convenient with YouBiz's ability to generate physical and unlimited virtual cards for payments in over 150 currencies at more than 80 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, online and in-store. This not only reduces the risk of card-sharing, custom spend limits on each card also prevents employees from overspending.Beyond payments, YouBiz allows SMEs to receive, hold and spend in nine currencies [5] currently and make immediate exchange at competitive rates and no fees. Doing business is also easier than ever with free local transfers and low, transparent pricing for international remittance. All transactions are delivered and streamlined in YouBiz's unified control centre, making expense management and reconciliation a seamless process.Having quick access to working capital is crucial as companies scale up. In light of that, YouBiz is also introducing a credit facility that offers flexible business financing to SMEs. Combining transactional data and machine learning, YouBiz allows businesses to obtain unsecured and collateral-free term loans with no hidden or early repayment fees. The application is fuss-free and loans are disbursed seamlessly into the YouBiz account within 48 hours.To help SMEs unlock more opportunities in the global economy, YouBiz has also collaborated with Google to provide businesses with direct support for digital marketing services, and established travel partners like Agoda, Booking.com and Qatar Airways on additional savings for travel expenditure, especially as business travel resumes."We've invested heavily in building our multi-currency technology infrastructure and obtaining a full set of licences for YouBiz. Having this control over our value chain enables us to offer the most customisable and cost-effective financial solutions for businesses. We look forward to partnering closely with SMEs to innovate and customise our offerings to meet their shifting demands,""Partnering with YouTrip on this innovative product will complement the work Mastercard has already done to help SMEs drive their overall digital transformation and harness the opportunity of the rapid growth in online marketplaces. As these digital merchants expand their business across borders, they will come to recognize both the competitive advantage and the savings they will enjoy from zero foreign exchange fees, unlimited cashback, integrated expense, and cashflow management,""YouBiz also comes at a fitting time with the recent uptick in global travel and accelerated ecommerce growth, further supporting SMEs to scale and transact easily, both locally and abroad,"Signing up for a YouBiz account and card is free and does not require any minimum account balance or card fees. Businesses can start creating their YouBiz card and account here

YouTrip is a Southeast Asian neobank dedicated to creating the next-generation of digital financial services for consumers and businesses. In 2018, it launched the region's first and leading multi-currency payment app.



With its consumer and corporate products, YouTrip and YouBiz, the company empowers users with the most affordable and convenient financial innovations to transact in any currencies worldwide. The company is a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and owns principal memberships and issuing licences with two of the largest card schemes, MasterCard and Visa. For more information, please visit www.you.co



About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com



Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realise their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.



