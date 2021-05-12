YouTrip Rewards Up To S$500 Cashback On e-Duit Rayas With Expected Tenfold Increase In e-Gifting This Hari Raya

YouTrip Singapore forecasts at least a tenfold increase in e-gifting this Hari Raya.

From 12 to 16 May 2021, YouTrip users can get up to S$500 in guaranteed cashback when they send an e-Duit Raya using YouTrip Send.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 May 2021 - YouTrip , Singapore's leading multi-currency mobile wallet, forecasts at least a tenfold monthly increase in e-gifting transfer count this Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The insight stems from similar patterns observed during Chinese New Year earlier this year where the mobile wallet cited an increase in transfer count by 15 times during the festive season.





With e-transfers expected to remain a trend given visiting restrictions in this pandemic, YouTrip is anticipating a similar surge to emerge this month, especially amongst its Muslim community.



Get Rewarded When You YouTrip Send An e-Duit Raya



In line with recent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 community cases , the mobile wallet is rolling out cashback rewards to encourage users to send their Duit Raya digitally as a safer alternative to festive gifting instead. This feature also allows users to send money instantly in any of the 10[1] wallet currencies, which includes SGD, USD, GBP and AUD.





"Family visitings are a big part of Hari Raya celebrations, but unfortunately the pandemic will be thinning our opportunities to do so. The overwhelming response for our peer-to-peer transfer feature during the festive periods earlier this year is testament that our users are already seeking innovative ways to keep the tradition of gifting alive despite physical restrictions. We're excited that YouTrip is here to enable that, and most importantly, keep family connected", Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder and CEO of YouTrip shares.





From 12 to 16 May 2021, YouTrip users will be able to receive up to S$500 in guaranteed cashback when they send an e-Duit Raya using YouTrip Send, the mobile wallet's peer-to-peer transfer feature.



Senders will be eligible for cashback upon completing these steps:

Tap on the "Send" button on the app home screen Send an e-Duit Raya within the campaign period in any of the 10 supported currencies Eligible awardees will receive a randomised cashback ranging from S$0.30 to S$500. The one-time cashback reward will be credited to their YouTrip account by 21 May 2021

To sweeten the deal, new account applicants during this festive season can also enjoy a reward of S$10 when they complete their sign up using the promo code 'RAYA10'. Singaporean citizens or permanent residents can enjoy an accelerated application of 3 minutes or less by applying through their SingPass account.





For more information about the campaign, please visit this website .



[1] 10 wallet currencies: Singapore Dollar (SGD), United States Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Great British Pound (GBP), Japanese Yen (JPY), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Australian Dollar (AUD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Swiss Franc (CHF), Swedish Krona (SEK)

ABOUT YOUTRIP

YouTrip is a regional financial technology startup, dedicated to creating the best mobile financial services for travellers across Southeast Asia by simplifying overseas spending and creating a fuss-free travel experience. YouTrip first launched in Singapore in 2018 and subsequently in Thailand in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.you.co





