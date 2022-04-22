YTL Green Data Center Park launches in Johor, the First Integrated Data Center Park Powered by Solar Energy in Malaysia

Follows acquisition of a hyperscale data center in Singapore, to support customers' growing needs for data center services in the region

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YTL Power International Berhad ("YTL Power"), through its subsidiary YTL Data Center Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("YTL DC") today announced the development of a 500MW data center campus in Johor, the first data center park in Malaysia to be powered by solar energy.



Digital render of YTL DC: The image shown is the artist’s impression of the development and cannot be regarded as representation of fact.

Located 30km from Singapore in the Iskandar region of Johor, the YTL Green Data Center Park will offer diversity in power and connectivity on a large industrial site, of which 275 acres will be dedicated towards data center development. This provides excellent opportunities for customers seeking green data centers to meet their needs.

Works have started on the first 72MW data center, which is expected to be in service by Q1 2024 with more in the pipeline.

Dato' Yeoh Seok Hong, Managing Director of YTL Power notes that, "With the development of the YTL Green Data Center Park, we are driving the expansion of our infrastructure platform to the digital age by combining our expertise in renewable energy, property development, telecommunications and data centers. This project will be the flagship of our integrated data center vision to serve our customers in the wider Singapore region, and a catalyst for our regional expansion in this space."

Through this project, YTL will leverage on its long-standing expertise in building infrastructure, offering end-to-end solutions to clients and partners. Future plans for YTL DC include utilising the Group's expertise in renewable energy, telecommunications and construction to develop new data center campuses across Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Notably, the YTL Green DC Park will have dark fibre connectivity to Singapore, due to its close proximity with the country. This benefits companies with operations in Singapore looking to expand, complement and optimise their data center processes. Dark fibre connectivity will provide direct and ultra-low latency network connections to data centers in Singapore and other locations in Malaysia.

Last December, YTL DC announced its acquisition of Dodid Pte. Ltd. ("Dodid"), owner of a 12.5MW, Tier-III data center in Singapore spanning 42,000 sq ft.

In addition, works are underway to expand and upgrade the Group's 5MW Data Center facility in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur to Tier-III standards, offering customers a strategically located site in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with close proximity to key internet exchange hubs.

About YTL Power International Berhad

YTL Power International Berhad (YTL Power) is an international multi-utility infrastructure group with a strong track record in developing greenfield projects and acquiring operational assets through competitive auctions. YTL Power is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Malaysian stock exchange, and is active across key segments of the international utility industry.

YTL Power, Malaysia's first independent power producer, owns Wessex Water Limited, a water and sewerage provider in the United Kingdom, and YTL PowerSeraya Pte. Limited, owner of the electricity retailer Geneco, which has a total licensed capacity of 3,100 MW in Singapore. YTL Power has a minority stake in PT Jawa Power, the owner of a 1,220 MW coal-fired power plant in Indonesia.

YTL Power is involved in communications and internet-based solutions and services through YTL Communications Sdn Bhd - the operator of the "Yes" telecommunications platform, the first telco to launch 5G services in Malaysia.

YTL Power is also currently developing Brabazon, Bristol, a mixed-use residential and commercial property project in the UK.

About YTL Data Center Holdings Pte. Ltd.

YTL Data Center Holdings Pte. Ltd. (YTL DC) is the digital infrastructure subsidiary of YTL Power. Headquartered in Singapore, it enables digital technology leaders to utilise trusted infrastructure that can empower their success. The company offers data center services that enable scaling with agility and speed, delivering comprehensive customer centric solutions.