Yuanta ETF AI Investment Platform By Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Won The International Innovation Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.'s Award-Winning Innovation

The Yuanta ETF AI investment platform by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. received the award under the Service & Solution Category.

Yuanta Securities Investment Trust is the industry leader who provides public and private funds, ETF, discretionary portfolios and investment consulting, covering assets from equities, commodities and fixed income to FX. Yuanta launched the first ETF in Taiwan in 2003, REITs in 2006, ETF cross-listing in 2009, leveraged and inverse ETF in 2014.

In developing the next generation of the ETF market, the company has combined artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and quantitative modelling with investment, and has already constructed an ETF AI investment platform. The platform has provided ETF multi-strategies and intelligent portfolio suggestions for retirement, children's education funds, absolute return strategy and so on, for investors to fulfil their investment needs. Yuanta ETF AI investment platform provides a comprehensive investment suggestion through analyzing investors' risk appetite and trading behavior. Its main functions include 4X4 investment strategies (equities, fixed income, leveraged/inverse and smart beta); Intelligent portfolio; ETF advance database and ETF educational material.

Yuanta SITC offers a novel approach to help investors simplify the way to manage their assets. "Yuanta Mr. Fund" integrates the portfolios of mutual funds and ETFs, investment information and personal assets management function in one application. It is not only the first application in Taiwan that gives investors a new user experience on trading funds but the only application that provides investors with the service of inquiring their records of ETFs' dividends which cannot be provided by any bank or securities. Yuanta SITC has issued a series of funds and ETFs in the market. Yuanta SITC has been striving to maintain its position as a leader in the FinTech industry.

The Yuanta ETF AI investment platform works to add AI and Automation to the investment process. The platform's investment decision process is embedded with AI and Automation which includes machine learning and deep learning algorithm. Moreover, it emphasises "Portfolio optimization and Retirement investment". Yuanta ETF AI investment platform will take investors' investment objectives and risk appetite into consideration and adjust according to their investment target and age changes.

The Yuanta ETF AI investment platform also embeds machine learning into the KYC process to ensure accuracy. Clients are categorized through the K-means algorithm while utilizing algorithms such as SVM and decision tree to determine investment behavior and risk acceptance level. The platform has a state-of-the-art ETF database that provides macro, market indicators and compiled ETF database for investors.

Furthermore, the platform is a channel for Yuanta to provide massive educational material on ETF through digital format, stating characteristics and risks for investors' education. Additionally, it provides a total solution including mid to long-term retirement plans and short to mid-term trading strategies. The Yuanta ETF AI investment platform is the only platform in Taiwan that offers an "absolute return" portfolio by adding leveraged and inverse ETFs, enabling investors access to multiple hedge and inverse return opportunities.

