Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. Awarded for 'The Pioneer of the Securities Industry-Yuanta Human Capital Boosting Program' under Investment In People Category

Yuanta awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times.



Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. awarded in the Investment In People Category at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries and areas were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.'s Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Yuanta Securities is the leading security firm in Taiwan. In addition to providing customers with comprehensive and considerate securities financial services, Yuanta Securities has cultivated professional, competent, and friendly staff, and has created a fortune for customers continuously.

The company aims to combat Taiwan's securities trading workforce's gradual decline by increasing employment and cultivate talent for the securities industry and training competent front-line associated persons. Yuanta Securities strives to secure the company's core brokerage business and sustainable operation and to possess outstanding securities talent ready for the development of the overall capital market in Taiwan.

Yuanta Securities has fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities, exercised its securities expertise, and combined the strength of its subsidiaries to promote inclusive financial knowledge and financial consumer protection measures to the economically underprivileged, young students and low-paid working class to assist the public in establishing accurate wealth management concepts.

The associated persons of Yuanta Securities are representatives of the manpower quality of the industry. To secure the quantity and quality of securities associated persons, Yuanta Securities has established the 'Pioneer Plan' for the comprehensive training of new recruits with good salary and benefit packages offered, an excellent working environment provided, and a transparent promotion channel and mechanism activated to motivate employees to exercise their potential to the fullest and learn and grow.

The company's issuance and promotion of inclusive financial instruments are recognised with domestic and foreign awards received. Yuanta was listed in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Market Index, ranked 3rd place worldwide in the category of Diversified Financials, and awarded the 'Best Equity Derivatives House in Taiwan' by 'The Asset'.

In the future, the company plans to continue promoting inclusive financial knowledge and enhancing the well-being of the underprivileged and society to enable everyone access to fair and high-quality financial knowledge education and learning resources.

