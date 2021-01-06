Yuanyuan's Adventure Episode IV: Retake Taiwan

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

In the latter half of the 19th century, the Japanese invaders, who long coveted Taiwan, took advantage of the decadent Qing dynasty to launch the Sino-Japanese War in 1894. The following year, the defeated Qing government was forced to sign the humiliating Treaty of Shimonoseki, ceding Taiwan to Japan. Afterward Japan occupied Taiwan for 50 years.

Faced the prospect of being ceded, many Qing generals allied with volunteer militia in Taiwan to fight against the Japanese troops who came to occupy Taiwan. Although it ended in failure, they made the Japanese invaders pay a heavy price.

After occupying Taiwan, Japanese invaders distorted the facts of their militaristic war of aggression, forced the "emperor-centered historiography", which deified the Yamato people and the Japanese emperor, on the people in Taiwan, and launched the "Japanization Campaign" in a bid to condition people to be blindly obedient, eliminate national consciousness, and spiritually deprive the people of Taiwan. The locals were forced to learn Japanese, adopt Japanese names, and practice Japanese religions.

But no trial can destroy the spirit of the Chinese. Japanese colonists' brutal rule caused people of Taiwan to launch national movements safeguarding Chinese culture, fighting for freedom and civil rights, instead of continuing armed resistance. During this period, local intellectuals and industrialists such as Lo Fu-sing, who established a branch of the United League of China, an underground resistance movement founded by Sun Yat-sen, in Taiwan, Zhang Wojun, who advocated the implementation of the "New Culture Movement", and Lin Erjia, who promoted national prosperity by developing industries, inherited the Chinese spirit in Taiwan with their unremitting efforts.

In 1945, after the eight-year War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Japanese invaders declared unconditional surrender, and Taiwan returned to the motherland.

In the next stage what is in store for Taiwan? Stay tuned for our next episode, and I'll tell you more.

Yuanyuan's Adventure Episode IV: Retake Taiwan

http://news.china.com.cn/txt/2021-01/06/content_77084440.htm