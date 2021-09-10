Yum China to Host Virtual Investor Day and to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China" or the "Company") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it will host its virtual Investor Day at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday September 22, 2021 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday September 23, 2021). The event will include senior management presentations and a question and answer session. The event will be webcast live and is expected to last approximately three hours. For additional information and registration details, please visit https://2021investorday.yumchina.com/. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will also be available through the same link following the event.

Yum China will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5tbn4t8f.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5193096

Conference ID: 5193096

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 452 5696

Mainland China: 400 602 2065 or 800 870 0206

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

U.K.: 0808 234 0072

International: +61 2 8199 0299



Replay access code: 5193096

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,023 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of June 2021. Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list in 2021. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact:



Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 IR@YumChina.com





Media Contact :



Tel: +86 21 2407 7510 Media@YumChina.com

Related Links :

http://ir.yumchina.com