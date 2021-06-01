Yum China Launches Digital Classroom Initiative to Increase Digital Learning Opportunities for Children in Rural Areas

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today launched its Digital Classroom Initiative, a new CSR program to help students with limited access to online education to learn coding and acquire essential digital skills. Building on a successful pilot introduced in 2019, Yum China has donated RMB 5 million to fund the Digital Classroom Initiative, providing children in rural areas with access to digital learning opportunities.

The launch ceremony was held at a primary school in Hunan province where local children will receive new computer equipment and free instructor-led virtual coding courses. To mark the official launch, Zheng Wenkai, Chairman of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, other Yum China executives, and a representative from Leap Learner, a digital education company, joined the ceremony and distributed gifts and meals to students.



Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, representatives of the management team, representatives of CFPA and Leap Learner at the launch ceremony

"At Yum China, our strong digital capabilities empowered innovation and enabled us to remain agile and resilient in evolving market conditions," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, during the launch ceremony. "In collaboration with our partners, we want to bring the transformational power of digital to children in underprivileged areas, helping to engage, inspire, and prepare them with much-needed skills to thrive in a digital world."

In China, many rural primary schools in remote areas not only lack teachers with programming teaching experience, but also face a severe shortage of modern computers and equipment, making it difficult to provide computer programing education. In 2019, in partnership with CFPA and Leap Learner, Yum China started to explore creating digital learning opportunities for children in rural areas. Starting in Gansu province, the Company donated computers and established digital classrooms as part of its One Yuan Donation program, the Company's signature nationwide community campaign. In 2020, Yum China expanded the pilot project to provide remote instructor-led coding training to teachers from over 100 schools in Ningxia and Hunan provinces. The training is designed to help the teachers to learn coding and build fundamental knowledge needed to teach students and support the next generation workforce.



Students are taking coding class

"On behalf of the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, I would like to thank Yum China and Leap Learner for their trust and support of our organization. We want to encourage more people and enterprises to take part in this initiative, and contribute to the revitalization of rural education and talent development," said Zheng Wenkai, Chairman of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA).

In the past two years under the pilot program, teachers and students have benefited greatly from the virtual training and coding classes and have noted considerable improvements in their digital capabilities. In 2021, over 100 schools in Yunnan and Henan provinces are expected to benefit from the first roll-out phase, and in the future, Yum China plans to expand the program to cover more rural areas across the country.

For more information about Yum China's CSR activities, please visit http://www.yumchina.com/respIndex

