Yum China to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 (5:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021).

Operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2064799

Conference ID: 2064799

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mmubh6w3.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 11, 2021 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 11, 2021) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 452 5696

Mainland China: 400 602 2065 or 800 870 0206

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

U.K.: 0808 234 0072

International: +61 2 8199 0299

Replay access code: 2064799

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. Yum China also partners with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,150 restaurants in over 1,400 cities at the end of September 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

