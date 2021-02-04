Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter Total Revenues grew 11%. System Sales grew 5% in constant currency

Fourth Quarter Operating Profit grew to $180 million

Opened 1,165 new stores in 2020

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts

Fourth quarter operations improved sequentially from the third quarter. The Company's primary focus continues to be safety, efficiency and sales recovery. To counter the pandemic impact, we ran strong value and digital campaigns to drive traffic. Delivery and takeaway remained popular, while dine-in recovered sequentially. Proactive cost structure realignment, productivity improvements and one-off cost savings helped us achieve year-over-year expansion of restaurant margins and operating profit. However, the pace of recovery was uneven and non-linear, impacted by regional resurgences of COVID-19 in Qingdao, Xinjiang, Beijing, Dalian and elsewhere. October sales benefited from the National Day long holiday, but November and December sales were pressured by the regional outbreaks. Traffic at transportation hubs remained significantly below the prior year due to reduced travel.

The impact of regional resurgences has continued into the first quarter of 2021. In January, there were clusters of outbreaks, mostly in northern and northeastern China, resulting in tighter public health measures across China. There are now measures restricting travel and large gatherings, and recommendations against dining out. Several cities have been put on city-wide quarantine, including Shijiazhuang which has an 11-million population and is the capital city of Hebei province.

The Company anticipates significant headwinds in the first quarter. Our transportation and tourist locations, representing high single digits of sales mix, will likely be more significantly impacted. In the first few days of the Chinese New Year travel season, which started in late January, the number of travelers declined over 70% year-over-year. The important Chinese New Year holiday season will be subdued, with sales impacted by substantially less travel, smaller gatherings and generally reduced social activities. Our teams are closely monitoring this fluid situation and adjusting marketing programs and operations accordingly. Please also note that in 2020, COVID-related lockdowns started in late January, so they only impacted the last two months of that quarter. January 2020 sales were strong leading into Chinese New Year.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 11% year over year to $2.26 billion from $2.03 billion (a 5% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

increased 11% year over year to from (a 5% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales increased 5% year over year, with an increase of 3% at KFC and a decline of 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

increased 5% year over year, with an increase of 3% at KFC and a decline of 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales declined 4% year over year, with declines of 4% at KFC and 5% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

declined 4% year over year, with declines of 4% at KFC and 5% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Opened 505 new stores during the quarter.

Restaurant margin was 15.1%, compared with 12.4% in the prior year period.

was 15.1%, compared with 12.4% in the prior year period. Operating Profit increased 90% year over year to $180 million from $94 million (a 78% increase excluding F/X).

increased 90% year over year to from (a 78% increase excluding F/X). Adjusted Operating Profit increased 72% year over year to $182 million from $105 million (a 61% increase excluding F/X).

increased 72% year over year to from (a 61% increase excluding F/X). Effective tax rate was 28.0%.

Net Income increased 68% to $151 million from $90 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit.

increased 68% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit. Adjusted Net Income increased 56% to $153 million from $98 million in the prior year period (a 76% increase excluding the $23 million and $24 million net gains in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping ("Meituan"); a 65% increase if further excluding F/X).

increased 56% to from in the prior year period (a 76% increase excluding the and net gains in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping ("Meituan"); a 65% increase if further excluding F/X). Dilute d EPS increased 52% to $0.35 from $0.23 in the prior year period.

increased 52% to from in the prior year period. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 40% to $0.35 from $0.25 in the prior year period (a 58% increase excluding the net gains from our equity investment in Meituan in 2020 and 2019; a 47% increase if further excluding F/X).

Full Year Highlights

There was no material F/X impact on the full year results, and therefore growth rates are based on reported currency, unless otherwise noted.

T otal revenues declined 6% year over year to $8.26 billion from $8.78 billion .

declined 6% year over year to from . Total system sales declined 5% year over year, with declines of 5% at KFC and 15% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

declined 5% year over year, with declines of 5% at KFC and 15% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales declined 9% year over year, with declines of 8% at KFC and 14% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

declined 9% year over year, with declines of 8% at KFC and 14% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Opened 1,165 new stores during the year, bringing total store count to 10,506 across more than 1,500 cities.

Restaurant margin was 14.9%, compared with 16.0% in the prior year.

was 14.9%, compared with 16.0% in the prior year. Operating Profit increased 7% year over year to $961 million from $901 million , primarily due to the re-measurement gain of Suzhou KFC acquisition.

increased 7% year over year to from , primarily due to the re-measurement gain of Suzhou KFC acquisition. Adjusted Operating Profit declined 20% year over year to $732 million from $912 million .

declined 20% year over year to from . Effective tax rate was 26.6%.

Net Income increased 10% to $784 million from $713 million in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit.

increased 10% to from in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit. Adjusted Net Income declined 16% to $615 million from $729 million in the prior year (a 19% decline excluding $75 million and $63 million net gains in 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan).

declined 16% to from in the prior year (a 19% decline excluding and net gains in 2020 and 2019, respectively, from our equity investment in Meituan). Diluted EPS increased 6% to $1.95 from $1.84 in the prior year.

increased 6% to from in the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS declined 19% to $1.53 from $1.88 in the prior year (a 22% decline excluding the net gains from our equity investment in Meituan in 2020 and 2019).

declined 19% to from in the prior year (a 22% decline excluding the net gains from our equity investment in Meituan in 2020 and 2019). Results include the consolidation of Huang Ji Huang since April 2020 , and Suzhou KFC since August 2020 .

Key Financial Results



Fourth Quarter 2020



Full Year 2020



% Change



% Change



System

Sales

Same-

Store Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System

Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit

Yum China +5

(4)

+14

+90



(5)

(9)

+14

+7

KFC +3

(4)

+10

+26



(5)

(8)

+10

(16)

Pizza Hut (3)

(5)

+3

NM



(15)

(14)

+3

(45)







Fourth Quarter





Full Year

(in US$ million, except











% Change















% Change

per share data and percentages)

2020



2019

Reported

Ex F/X





2020



2019

Reported

Ex F/X

Operating Profit $ 180

$ 94

+90

+78



$ 961

$ 901

+7

+7

Adjusted Operating Profit(1) $ 182

$ 105

+72

+61



$ 732

$ 912

(20)

(20)

Net Income $ 151

$ 90

+68

+59



$ 784

$ 713

+10

+10

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 153

$ 98

+56

+48



$ 615

$ 729

(16)

(15)

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.36

$ 0.24

+50

+42



$ 2.01

$ 1.89

+6

+7

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.37

$ 0.26

+42

+35



$ 1.58

$ 1.93

(18)

(18)

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.35

$ 0.23

+52

+43



$ 1.95

$ 1.84

+6

+7

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per









































Common Share(1) $ 0.35

$ 0.25

+40

+36



$ 1.53

$ 1.88

(19)

(18)



(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by

excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "2020 was an unprecedented year that tested our people, systems and capabilities. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to our employees and business partners. Through their dedication, creativity, and tireless efforts, we overcame numerous challenges and demonstrated our ability to succeed in the face of adversity. Fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to 2020, with same-store sales recovering sequentially and double-digit operating profit growth. Our foremost priority remains the safety of our employees and customers. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced our determination to look after our employees and strive to be a responsible corporate citizen, an effort that is recognized by our industry."

Wat continued, "Looking into 2021, we will continue to manage the impact of the pandemic. We will swiftly adjust our operations according to market conditions and drive traffic with compelling offers for both dine-in and off-premise occasions. Our industry-leading digital capabilities enable us to stay agile in this ever-evolving situation. We remain committed to growth and intend to open approximately 1,000 new stores in the year ahead. Our confidence in the long-term potential of China is unshaken. We are focused on growing our store footprint and developing our emerging brands. We will also step up investment in digitization and infrastructure to create an even stronger foundation to accelerate expansion. I am confident that with the strength of our team together with our resilient business model, culture of innovation and execution capabilities, we will overcome these short-term challenges and achieve attractive long-term growth."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "Fourth quarter operations improved sequentially, although the recovery was uneven and non-linear, impacted by regional outbreaks. We improved our margins in the quarter with solid productivity gains, temporary relief and one-off savings. Recent surges in COVID-19 outbreaks resulted in the government tightening measures nationwide, including city-wide quarantine in several cities, advice against travel during the Chinese New Year holiday period and large gatherings. These measures resulted in a very challenging condition. Traffic is significantly lower in transportation and tourist locations. Accordingly, we will continue to adjust our operations and leverage our digital and delivery resources to capture dine-in and off-premise demand. We also plan to step up our value campaigns and tailor offers according to city tiers and trade zones. Despite these challenges, we will continue to invest for the long term, focusing on building our capabilities, making our business model more resilient, and driving long-term growth. Our healthy balance sheet and strong cash position enable us to handle potential contingencies, while laying the foundation for us to capture market opportunities and achieve sustainable growth in the long run."

Dividends

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021 .

Digital and Delivery

The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 300 million members combined. Member sales increased to approximately 59% of system sales in the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of approximately 3 percentage points from the prior year period.

Delivery contributed to approximately 29% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of approximately 7 percentage points from the prior year period.

Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 83% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of approximately 22 percentage points from the prior year period.

KFC and Pizza Hut Total

Fourth Quarter



Full Year





2020



2019



2020



2019

Member count (as of period-end)

300 million+



240 million+



300 million+



240 million+

Member sales as % of system sales

~59%



~56%



~60%



~52%

Delivery as % of Company sales

~29%



~22%



~30%



~20%

Digital orders as % of Company sales

~83%



~61%



~80%



~55%



New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 505 new stores in the fourth quarter and 1,165 new stores in the full year 2020, mainly driven by development of the KFC brand.

The Company remodeled 297 stores in the fourth quarter and 939 stores in the full year 2020.





New Units



Restaurant Count





Fourth Quarter

Full Year



As of Year-End





2020

2020



2020

2019

Yum China

505

1,165



10,506

9,200

KFC

306

840



7,166

6,534

Pizza Hut

96

152



2,355

2,281

Others(2)

103

173



985

385























(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.

Restaurant Margin

Restaurant margin was 15.1% in the fourth quarter 2020, compared with 12.4% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to lower commodity prices, relief provided by landlords and government agencies, and other store cost savings, partially offset by pressure from the same-store sales decline and value promotions. In terms of cost of labor, higher productivity largely offset wage inflation, increased rider cost associated with the rise in delivery volume and the impact from lower sales.

Restaurant margin was 14.9% in the full year 2020, compared with 16.0% in the prior year, primarily attributable to same-store sales decline, temporary store closures impacted by COVID-19 and value promotions, partially offset by higher productivity and relief provided by landlords and government agencies.



Fourth Quarter



Full Year





2020

2019

ppts change



2020

2019

ppts change

Yum China

15.1%

12.4%

+2.7



14.9%

16.0%

(1.1)

KFC

16.8%

14.5%

+2.3



16.3%

17.8%

(1.5)

Pizza Hut

10.4%

6.7%

+3.7



10.5%

11.1%

(0.6)



2021 Outlook

The Company provides the following fiscal year 2021 targets:

To open approximately 1,000 new stores (gross)

To make capital expenditures of approximately $600 million

Other Company Updates

Johnson Huang , General Manager of KFC, resumed his role after his medical leave.

, General Manager of KFC, resumed his role after his medical leave. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Yum China has also been selected as the member of 2020 DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. This reflects the Company's strong performance across economic, environmental and social dimensions, receiving industry best scores in a number of criteria, including supply chain management, risk & crisis management, brand management, packaging as well as labor practice indicators.

has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). has also been selected as the member of 2020 DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. This reflects the Company's strong performance across economic, environmental and social dimensions, receiving industry best scores in a number of criteria, including supply chain management, risk & crisis management, brand management, packaging as well as labor practice indicators. The Top Employers Institute has certified Yum China as a Top Employer China for 2021. This is the third year in a row that Yum China has received the award and is a testament to the Company's long-standing commitment to employee care centered around its "Fair, Care and Pride" principles. The global certification program recognizes leading employers that demonstrate dedication to the betterment of the workplace through excellent HR policies and people practices.

as a Top Employer China for 2021. This is the third year in a row that has received the award and is a testament to the Company's long-standing commitment to employee care centered around its "Fair, Care and Pride" principles. The global certification program recognizes leading employers that demonstrate dedication to the betterment of the workplace through excellent HR policies and people practices. Yum China has been named for the third consecutive year in 2021 to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. Yum China is the only company from Mainland China included in the latest GEI.

Note on Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,038

$ 1,813

12



$ 7,396

$ 7,925

(7)

Franchise fees and income

36

35

4



148

148

—

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

159

158

—



647

654

(1)

Other revenues

26

23

11



72

49

45

Total revenues

2,259

2,029

11



8,263

8,776

(6)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

631

583

(8)



2,342

2,479

6

Payroll and employee benefits

494

436

(13)



1,730

1,807

4

Occupancy and other operating expenses

605

569

(6)



2,226

2,373

6

Company restaurant expenses

1,730

1,588

(9)



6,298

6,659

5

General and administrative expenses

140

147

4



479

487

2

Franchise expenses

15

16

7



65

71

8

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

153

157

3



633

645

2

Other operating costs and expenses

19

17

(13)



57

37

(53)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

25

22

(10)



55

36

(51)

Other income, net

(3)

(12)

(73)



(285)

(60)

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

2,079

1,935

(7)



7,302

7,875

7

Operating Profit

180

94

90



961

901

7

Interest income, net

15

10

60



43

39

11

Investment gain

29

24

19



104

63

65

Income Before Income Taxes

224

128

74



1,108

1,003

10

Income tax provision

(63)

(34)

(82)



(295)

(260)

(13)

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

161

94

72



813

743

9

Net income – noncontrolling interests

10

4

NM



29

30

3

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 151

$ 90

68



$ 784

$ 713

10

Effective tax rate

28.0%

26.8%

(1.2) ppts.

26.6%

25.9%

(0.7) ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.36

$ 0.24







$ 2.01

$ 1.89





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

420

376







390

377



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.23







$ 1.95

$ 1.84





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

433

387







402

388



































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12







$ 0.24

$ 0.48



































Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

31.0

32.2

1.2 ppts.

31.7

31.3

(0.4) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

24.2

24.0

(0.2) ppts.

23.4

22.8

(0.6) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

29.7

31.4

1.7 ppts.

30.0

29.9

(0.1) ppts. Restaurant margin

15.1%

12.4%

2.7 ppts.

14.9%

16.0%

(1.1) ppts. Operating margin

8.8%

5.2%

3.6 ppts.

13.0%

11.4%

1.6 ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 1,556

$ 1,344

16



$ 5,633

$ 5,839

(4)

Franchise fees and income

28

32

(12)



125

136

(8)

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

14

16

(10)



61

64

(4)

Other revenues

1

—

NM



2

1

52

Total revenues

1,599

1,392

15



5,821

6,040

(4)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

486

432

(12)



1,801

1,835

2

Payroll and employee benefits

359

303

(18)



1,247

1,245

—

Occupancy and other operating expenses

450

412

(9)



1,665

1,717

3

Company restaurant expenses

1,295

1,147

(13)



4,713

4,797

2

General and administrative expenses

62

59

(6)



200

207

3

Franchise expenses

14

16

11



62

69

10

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

14

16

11



61

64

4

Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

NM



1

1

(81)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

2

NM



25

9

NM

Other income, net

(3)

(10)

(74)



(42)

(56)

(25)

Total costs and expenses, net

1,396

1,231

(14)



5,020

5,091

1

Operating Profit

$ 203

$ 161

26



$ 801

$ 949

(16)

Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

31.2

32.2

1.0 ppts.

32.0

31.4

(0.6) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

23.1

22.6

(0.5) ppts.

22.1

21.3

(0.8) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.9

30.7

1.8 ppts.

29.6

29.5

(0.1) ppts. Restaurant margin

16.8%

14.5%

2.3 ppts.

16.3%

17.8%

(1.5) ppts. Operating margin

13.0%

12.0%

1.0 ppts.

14.2%

16.2%

(2.0) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W)

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 469

$ 457

3



$ 1,721

$ 2,045

(16)

Franchise fees and income

1

1

25



5

4

18

Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

7



4

4

4

Other revenues

—

—

(6)



—

1

(30)

Total revenues

471

459

3



1,730

2,054

(16)

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

141

149

4



529

633

16

Payroll and employee benefits

132

129

(2)



471

549

14

Occupancy and other operating expenses

147

149

2



540

636

15

Company restaurant expenses

420

427

1



1,540

1,818

15

General and administrative expenses

25

25

(1)



96

101

5

Franchise expenses

1

—

(36)



3

2

(14)

Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

(11)



4

4

(12)

Other operating costs and expenses

—

—

8



—

1

33

Closures and impairment expenses, net

10

9

(20)



25

14

(83)

Total costs and expenses, net

457

462

1



1,668

1,940

14

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 14

$ (3)

NM



$ 62

$ 114

(45)

Company sales

100.0%

100.0%







100.0%

100.0%





Food and paper

30.3

32.4

2.1 ppts.

30.8

30.9

0.1 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

28.0

28.2

0.2 ppts.

27.3

26.8

(0.5) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

31.3

32.7

1.4 ppts.

31.4

31.2

(0.2) ppts. Restaurant margin

10.4%

6.7%

3.7 ppts.

10.5%

11.1%

(0.6) ppts. Operating margin

2.9%

(0.6)%

3.5 ppts.

3.6%

5.6%

(2.0) ppts.





























Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













12/31/2020

12/31/2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,158

$ 1,046 Short-term investments

3,105

611 Accounts receivable, net

99

88 Inventories, net

398

380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

176

134 Total Current Assets

4,936

2,259 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,765

1,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,164

1,985 Goodwill

832

254 Intangible assets, net

246

94 Deferred income taxes

98

95 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

85

89 Other assets

749

580 Total Assets

10,875

6,950









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

1,995

1,691 Income taxes payable

72

45 Total Current Liabilities

2,067

1,736 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,915

1,803 Non-current finance lease obligations

28

26 Other liabilities

394

210 Total Liabilities

4,404

3,775









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

12

—









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 440 million shares and

395 million shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 420 million shares

and 376 million shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

4

4 Treasury stock

(728)

(721) Additional paid-in capital

4,658

2,427 Retained earnings

2,105

1,416 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

167

(49) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,206

3,077 Noncontrolling interests

253

98 Total Equity

6,459

3,175 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 10,875

$ 6,950

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)

















Year Ended



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Cash Flows – Operating Activities











Net income – including noncontrolling interests



$ 813



$ 743 Depreciation and amortization



450



428 Non-cash operating lease cost



368



339 Closures and impairment expenses



55



36 Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition



(239)



— Investment gain



(104)



(63) Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates



(62)



(69) Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates



55



73 Deferred income taxes



111



16 Share-based compensation expense



36



26 Changes in accounts receivable



(15)



(9) Changes in inventories



17



(77) Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets



(15)



(3) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



65



171 Changes in income taxes payable



17



(8) Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(394)



(381) Other, net



(44)



(37) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,114



1,185 Cash Flows – Investing Activities











Capital spending



(419)



(435) Purchases of short-term investments



(4,499)



(1,024) Purchase of long-term time deposits



(57)



— Maturities of short-term investments



2,061



534 Contribution to unconsolidated affiliates



(17)



— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(288)



— Disposal of equity securities



54



— Other, net



56



15 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,109)



(910) Cash Flows – Financing Activities











Common stock issuance proceeds, net of issuance costs



2,195



— Repurchase of shares of common stock



(8)



(265) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(95)



(181) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(33)



(32) Other, net



(1)



(2) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



2,058



(480) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



40



(6) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



103



(211) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year



1,055



1,266 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Year



$ 1,158



$ 1,055

In this press release:

The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at a rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores. Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items.

The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures.





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 180

$ 94

$ 961

$ 901 Special Items, Operating Profit

(2)

(11)

229

(11) Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 182

$ 105

$ 732

$ 912 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 151

$ 90

$ 784

$ 713 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

(2)

(8)

169

(16) Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 153

$ 98

$ 615

$ 729 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.36

$ 0.24

$ 2.01

$ 1.89 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

(0.01)

(0.02)

0.43

(0.04) Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.26

$ 1.58

$ 1.93 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.23

$ 1.95

$ 1.84 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

—

(0.02)

0.42

(0.04) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.25

$ 1.53

$ 1.88 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

28.0%

26.8%

26.6%

25.9% Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

0.3%

1.7%

(0.2)%

1.0% Adjusted effective tax rate

27.7%

25.1%

26.8%

24.9%

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 151

$ 90

$ 784

$ 713 Net income – noncontrolling interests

10

4

29

30 Income tax provision

63

34

295

260 Interest income, net

(15)

(10)

(43)

(39) Investment gain

(29)

(24)

(104)

(63) Operating Profit

180

94

961

901 Special Items, Operating Profit

2

11

(229)

11 Adjusted Operating Profit

182

105

732

912 Depreciation and amortization

123

106

450

428 Store impairment charges

27

11

66

38 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 332

$ 222

$ 1,248

$ 1,378

Details of Special Items are presented below:





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019



































Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition(1)

$ -

$ -

$ 239

$ - Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(2)

(2)

-

(7)

- Derecognition of indemnification assets related to Daojia(3)

-

-

(3)

- Daojia impairment(4)

-

(11)

-

(11) Special Items, Operating Profit

(2)

(11)

229

(11) Tax effect on Special Items(5)

-

1

(60)

1 Impact from the Tax Act(6)

-

-

-

(8) Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

(2)

(10)

169

(18) Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests

-

(2)

-

(2) Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ (2)

$ (8)

$ 169

$ (16) Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)

433

387

402

388 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ -

$ (0.02)

$ 0.42

$ (0.04)

(1) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC in the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a gain of $239 million from the re-measurement of our previously held 47% equity interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

(2) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance. The Company recognized share-based compensation cost of $2 million and $7 million associated with the Partner PSU Awards for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(3) In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company derecognized a $3 million indemnification asset previously recorded for the Daojia acquisition as the indemnification right expired pursuant to the purchase agreement. The amount was included in Other income, net, but was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

(4) During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an impairment charge of $11 million on intangible assets and goodwill attributable to the Daojia business. It was included in Closures and impairment expenses in our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, but was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes. We recorded a tax benefit of $1 million associated with the impairment, and allocated $2 million of the after-tax impairment charge to noncontrolling interests.

(5) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

(6) We completed the evaluation of the impact on our transition tax computation based on the final regulations that were released by the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and became effective in the first quarter of 2019, and recorded an additional tax expense of $8 million for the transition tax accordingly.

The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.

These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.

Unit Count by Brand





























KFC



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

Acquired

Others(1)

12/31/2020 Company-owned

5,083

651

(171)

(9)

2

316

5,872 Unconsolidated affiliates

896

119

(22)

—

—

(316)

677 Franchisees

555

70

(15)

9

(2)

—

617 Total

6,534

840

(208)

—

—

—

7,166



























































Pizza Hut



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

12/31/2020







Company-owned

2,178

141

(77)

(12)

2,230







Franchisees

103

11

(1)

12

125







Total

2,281

152

(78)

—

2,355





































Others



12/31/2019

New Builds

Closures

Acquired(2)

Others

12/31/2020



Company-owned

94

13

(22)

3

—

88



Unconsolidated affiliates

—

3

—

—

1

4



Franchisees

291

156

(177)

623

—

893



Other

—

1

—

—

(1)

—



Total

385

173

(199)

626

—

985

































(1) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC on August 3, 2020, the restaurant units of Suzhou KFC have been transferred from

unconsolidated affiliates to Company-owned. (2) On April 8, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Huang Ji Huang.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

























Quarter Ended 12/31/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,556

$ 469

$ 13

$ —

$ —

$ 2,038 Franchise fees and income

28

1

7

—

—

36 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

14

1

18

126

—

159 Other revenues

1

—

31

16

(22)

26 Total revenues

$ 1,599

$ 471

$ 69

$ 142

$ (22)

$ 2,259 Company restaurant expenses

1,295

420

13

—

2

1,730 General and administrative expenses

62

25

9

44

—

140 Franchise expenses

14

1

—

—

—

15 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

14

1

14

124

—

153 Other operating costs and expenses

1

—

27

15

(24)

19 Closures and impairment expenses, net

13

10

2

—

—

25 Other (income) expenses, net

(3)

—

1

(1)

—

(3) Total costs and expenses, net

1,396

457

66

182

(22)

2,079 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 203

$ 14

$ 3

$ (40)

$ —

$ 180

























Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,344

$ 457

$ 12

$ —

$ —

$ 1,813 Franchise fees and income

32

1

2

—

—

35 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

8

133

—

158 Other revenues

—

—

32

1

(10)

23 Total revenues

$ 1,392

$ 459

$ 54

$ 134

$ (10)

$ 2,029 Company restaurant expenses

1,147

427

13

—

1

1,588 General and administrative expenses

59

25

10

53

—

147 Franchise expenses

16

—

—

—

—

16 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

16

1

7

133

—

157 Other operating costs and expenses

1

—

26

1

(11)

17 Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

9

—

11

—

22 Other income, net

(10)

—

—

(2)

—

(12) Total costs and expenses, net

1,231

462

56

196

(10)

1,935 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 161

$ (3)

$ (2)

$ (62)

$ —

$ 94



0



















Year Ended 12/31/2020

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 5,633

$ 1,721

$ 42

$ —

$ —

$ 7,396 Franchise fees and income

125

5

18

—

—

148 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

61

4

49

533

—

647 Other revenues

2

—

96

32

(58)

72 Total revenues

$ 5,821

$ 1,730

$ 205

$ 565

$ (58)

$ 8,263 Company restaurant expenses

4,713

1,540

45

—

—

6,298 General and administrative expenses

200

96

39

144

—

479 Franchise expenses

62

3

—

—

—

65 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

61

4

37

531

—

633 Other operating costs and expenses

1

—

84

30

(58)

57 Closures and impairment expenses, net

25

25

5

—

—

55 Other (income) expenses, net(3)

(42)

—

2

(245)

—

(285) Total costs and expenses, net

5,020

1,668

212

460

(58)

7,302 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 801

$ 62

$ (7)

$ 105

$ —

$ 961

























Year Ended 12/31/2019

KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other

Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 5,839

$ 2,045

$ 41

$ —

$ —

$ 7,925 Franchise fees and income

136

4

8

—

—

148 Revenues from transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

64

4

28

558

—

654 Other revenues

1

1

81

4

(38)

49 Total revenues

$ 6,040

$ 2,054

$ 158

$ 562

$ (38)

$ 8,776 Company restaurant expenses

4,797

1,818

44

—

—

6,659 General and administrative expenses

207

101

34

145

—

487 Franchise expenses

69

2

—

—

—

71 Expenses for transactions with

franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates(2)

64

4

23

554

—

645 Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

69

4

(38)

37 Closures and impairment expenses, net

9

14

2

11

—

36 Other income, net

(56)

—

—

(4)

—

(60) Total costs and expenses, net

5,091

1,940

172

710

(38)

7,875 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 949

$ 114

$ (14)

$ (148)

$ —

$ 901

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues

and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates derived from the Company's central procurement model

whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees

and unconsolidated affiliates. (3) As a result of the acquisition of Suzhou KFC in the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a gain of $239 million from the re-measurement of our previously held 47% equity

interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

