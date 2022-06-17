Yummy Food Expo celebrates the return of in-person consumer food fairs after two years

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yummy Food Expo, one of Singapore's largest consumer food fairs, organised by Constellar, returns from 23 to 26 June at the Singapore EXPO in a triumphant return to an in-person edition celebrating flavours from around the globe. Expecting to attract over 6,000 visitors, the 4-day extravaganza – its sixth edition - will feature over 160 exhibitors showcasing a diverse variety of local and international food and beverage delights, with exclusive show bundles, attractive deals and discounts.

Complementing on-site dining will be a beer garden hosted by Heineken featuring its Heineken® Blade – A compact draught dispenser allowing hosts to serve premium quality chilled beer anywhere when plugged in. This product will be available for subscription sign-up at the fair.

"The experience of discovering new food, dining and drinking together is irreplaceable. Now that we're able to do so on a larger scale, we're looking forward to bringing back flavours, friends and families under one roof for a local experience like no other," said Mr Chua Wee Phong, Chief Executive (Markets) of Constellar.

Take a stroll through the food fair and eat your way through a sumptuous selection of ready-to-consume food such as local fare Teochew traditional oyster puffs, chicken rice, seafood, Kong Ba Bao, Ba Kwa and more. Those who miss travelling can locate regional favourites such as Mookata, Moo Ping and Kanom Luk Chup (Mung Bean dessert) from Thailand, stewed pork belly rice from Taiwan, and freshly baked egg bread from Korea. Pair your selections with beer at the beer garden, best enjoyed with family and friends.

"The atmosphere at the fair has always been a complete sensory experience that can't compare with just mere images on a menu. To be surrounded by new and familiar F&B brands taking part in the food fair is heartening, especially after what the industry went through in the past two years. We are thrilled to return, to see what's new and also be able to interact with customers to get instant feedback," said Mr Ferus Bakar, Marketing Director of Royal Cuisine Group. The company will be showcasing its signature Seafood Shell Out, whose chefs have curated a portion size perfect for two people.

Snack and pastry lovers will also be spoilt for choice with freshly fried fries, chips and fried salmon skin, as well as macarons, durian puffs and many other tantalising treats. Seekers of healthier options and alternatives can also find premium quality Chinese herbs and concoctions, dried nuts and fruits, honey, vinegar, juices, milk alternatives and plant-based food.

"With our honey being 100% natural and halal-certified, people often have many questions about its uses and benefits. We're excited that we now have an opportunity to share more in person and give people more assurance with their purchase by sampling before purchasing. Many of our regular customers will also be dropping by and we can't wait to see them in person again," said Mr Javier Lau, CEO of 13 Honey Group.

Visitors can also purchase a diverse range of meal prep and ready-to-cook food, spanning from fresh seafood to noodles and rice. As an established launchpad for local and global players' new food creations, the Expo will also be showcasing smart food preparation technologies and appliances such as stir-fryers, induction stoves and cookers, and water dispensers.

To celebrate the return of the fair in person, visitors get to win a total of SGD$38,888 worth of cash vouchers and product prizes, where every $50 spent entitles visitors to one chance to win a prize at the redemption counter. These prizes include gift hampers by Heineken, a water filter dispenser from Focuswater, product hampers by Pursoft, House of Seafood dining vouchers, electronic products from Audio House, beverages from Cocomax and many other product gift bundles from other exhibiting companies at the Expo.

Yummy Food Expo will be at the Singapore EXPO Hall 5 from 23 to 26 June (Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm daily with free admission). More information can be found here.

