Yung Ching Realty Group Honored the International Innovation Awards 2021 for Two Outstanding Innovations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

Yung Ching Realty Group's Award-Winning Innovations

Yung Ching Realty Group received the International Innovation Awards 2021 for Yung Ching Realty App and iPlus Smart Innovation Center, which were both awarded under the Service and Solution Category.

Yung Ching Realty App

Yung Ching Realty App is a technologically innovative product that combines customer service and house searching. It successfully boosts the efficiency of property searching and shortens the customers' decision-making process duration.

The application has continuously upgraded its service functions, leveraging the latest reality technology to create a "Virtual Reality" service and offer virtual house tours. The application not only helps customers to look up property information but provides the price history of properties.

During the pandemic, Yung Ching launched the "Online Personal Guide" service within the Yung Ching Realty App which provides real estate touring videos to introduce the properties. The "Online Personal Guide" combines convenience, efficiency, and most importantly, it enables customers to handily view properties and neighbourhoods through videos without leaving their homes, significantly reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. 43% of consumers have found it to be very helpful, and the application has accumulated 150,000 views in just 4 months. The broker's turnover rate has also increased significantly by 25%, creating a win-win-win value for buyers, sellers, and brokers.

Yung Ching is committed to investing in and optimizing the Yung Ching Realty App and providing customers with better and more convenient service. The downloads of the application have currently exceeded 1 million people. Through friendly operation and UI design, the application has successfully boosted the efficiency of property viewing and decision making for customers and enabled them to welcome a new house and life.

Yung Ching Realty Group's iPlus Smart Innovation Center

Yung Ching's iPlus Smart Innovation Center is the world's first innovation incubator and laboratory for realty technology and service. Under the leadership of Founder and President, Sun Ching-Yu, Yung Ching believes in "Honesty First, Deal Later", and leverages the innovative technology and services to fulfil customers' needs and protect their rights and interests

In order to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2017, Yung Ching built a global state-of-the-art innovation center at its No.1 store which was named iPlus Smart Innovation Center. It is the world's first innovation incubator and laboratory for realty industry. It also quickly became an innovation base for global realty and technology industry players from over 10 countries with its intelligent innovation and application. Not only the historical significance, it also is the best gift to Taiwanese consumers.

The Center is separated into three different segments. The i-Smart Intelligent Living area uses Mixed-Reality technology, offering the vivid experience of a virtual house tour. The service also extended to mobile and became a "Virtual Reality" service. The second segment, the i-Smart Home Buying area, helps customers to understand the whole buying process by wearing virtual glasses along with the guidance of i-agent. In addition, the i-Smart Lecture Hall offers all kinds of lectures, speeches, enterprise and school visits to strengthen cross-border exchanges and industry-government-academic cooperation to fulfil their corporate social responsibility. Yung Ching's iPlus Smart Innovation Center has currently hosted more than 11 thousand visitors.

As the innovation service leader of global realty technology, Yung Ching always put customers' needs as its first priority. It believes technology can deliver more transparency and greater service, increasing customers' satisfaction levels through the process of buying a home.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.