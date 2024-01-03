Yury Mosha and the Fight Against Fake News: Challenging Section 230's Outdated Immunity Law

—

How Yury Mosha is working towards the repeal of an outdated law that protects the spread of fake information on the internet.

In an interview with The New York Times before his election, Joe Biden stated that Section 230 "should be immediately repealed." Donald Trump also promised to eliminate the outdated law. However, the law is still in effect.

Section 230 is part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, providing immunity to internet platforms, such as Google and Facebook, from being considered publishers of any information provided by users, thus shielding these companies from lawsuits. Essentially, this means that internet platforms are not held responsible for the content published on their resources, allowing misinformation to spread without consequences.

Entrepreneur Yury Mosha from New York founded the "Committee for Protection against Defamation, Discrimination, and Persecution on the Internet" a few years ago. The committee's main task is the repeal of Section 230. The committee created the resource "Stop FakeNews," where a registry of websites publishing false information and engaging in the dissemination of distorted facts about people and events worldwide is maintained. "Stop FakeNews" also provides a list of criteria for users to independently assess the degree of unreliability of the data presented on a particular resource.

Over the last 5 years, the number of pseudo-media outlets distorting or fabricating facts has multiplied. The goal of such media sites is apparent: tarnishing reputations can nullify the achievements and reputation of specific public figures. With the help of such "leverage," the opportunity to extort significant sums from people in exchange for the removal or refutation of previously published facts has arisen.

In 2023, for the first time, a U.S. court decided to block over 100 sites from the "Stop FakeNews" list that disseminate false information and fake news.

This unprecedented legal act aims to restrict American citizens from the activities of cyber fraudsters attempting to profit from manipulating facts and publishing pre-distorted information on the internet.

The only way to prevent Google from indexing sites with fake news is through legal action.

"Undoubtedly, this court decision is a significant event for us. But it is important to change Section 230 so that internet platforms can remove fake information without the need for legal proceedings," says Mosha. "This is a significant problem; we live in the 21st century, and many American laws are severely outdated."

