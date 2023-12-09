Yuyao Jera Line Uncovers ABC Overhead Cable Connection And Branching Solutions For Global Customers

China-based manufacturer of power cable connectors, Jera Line, offers ABC overhead cable connection and branching solutions for various customers.

—

The leading producer of connectors and branching clamps in China, Jera Line is proud to announce its commitment to providing high-quality products for low voltage Aerial Bundle Conductors. Their high-performance overhead cable connection and branching solutions are used in overhead and underground electrical distribution systems, buildings, street lighting, and transportation.

Jera Line studies the latest advancements in technology and machinery to design, develop, manufacture, and sell, a wide range of connectors and branching clamps for low voltage ABC. What makes Jera Line's cable connection and branching solutions stand out in the industry is its quality control, in-depth manufacturer research and development, competitive price, global experience, and quality guarantee.

Jera Line offers a complete range of customizable ABC overhead cable connection and branching solutions that are not only efficient but also reliable. The ISO9001:2015 company aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of its customer's activities across all major industries.

A direct manufacturer of ABC overhead cable connection and branching products, Jera Line, provides EN-50483, EN-33020, and IEC-61238-1-3 certified products. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in serving customers with high-grade cabling products, such as insulation piercing connector, from its direct factory in Ningbo, China. The company exports its products to 40+ countries worldwide, including Europe, CIS, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and Africa. The company also provides customized ABC overhead cable connection and branching solutions for global customers.

Jera Line’s top-rated products include insulation cable piercing connectors, stainless steel bandings, and parallel groove clamps. The China-based manufacturer offers top-notch cable installation tools, including the bestselling multi-tap insulation piercing connector, at competitive rates. Some other popular products that the company is acclaimed for in the global industry include fuse holders, pre-insulated cable lugs, etc.

"Each day, Jera Line strives to bring the best cable connection and branching solutions to ensure customer satisfaction and grow businesses tenfold," says the Founder of Jera Line. "Our commitment to build trustworthy and long-lasting business relationships through fair practices, comprehensive service, and authentic product range is what distinguishes us from our competitors. We look forward to partnering with the best in business in the days to come."

The acclaimed ABC overhead cable connection and branching products manufacturer in China, Jera Line, focuses on producing cabling system infrastructure such as insulation piercing connector for low and medium voltage grip. Their production facility in South China features 2500 square meters of space, ten workshops, and dozens of equipment that are permanently expanding. Their expertise in manufacturing complex products for the construction of electricity distribution systems further enhances their global appeal.

Jera Line's commitment to providing quality distribution cable accessories for widespread applications makes it a leading custom cable connection and branching solutions partner in China. Some of their top-selling products are ICL-16-95 pre-insulated cable and CPTAU 95 pre-insulated bimetal lug.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@jeraline

Contact Info:

Name: Sue Liang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Yuyao Jera Line Co., Ltd.

Address: #38 Baiyue, Yuyao, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Phone: +86 (574) 6266 2200

Website: https://www.jera-energy.com/



Release ID: 89115770

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.