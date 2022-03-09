Yvonne Judge is the only Marriage and Family Therapist / AHA Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist in Ohio

Yvonne Judge has the honor of being the only Marriage and Family Therapist in the state of Ohio who is also a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist through the American Hypnosis Association. Yvonne received her hypnotherapy training at Hypnosis Motivation Institute in California. She started the training in-person in 2007 and completed it later online after moving home to Ohio. Yvonne completed her Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy degree at Northcentral University. Yvonne considers herself a lifelong learner and is currently working on her PhD. She also has advanced training in Emotionally Focused Therapy, Gottman Method Couple Therapy, EMDR, Hypnosis and other therapy methods. When asked why she enjoys learning so much, Yvonne stated, "I need a challenge and I don't like to be bored. There is always something to learn in the field of therapy and I love it.". This bears out as Yvonne has an Associates degree, a Bachelors degree, two Masters degrees and is now pursuing a PhD. Therapy is not Yvonne's first career. She spent many years in management before becoming a therapist. When asked why she changed her focus Yvonne answered, "I have always wanted to be a therapist. I enjoy working with people and helping them. I was always the person in our social circle that people came to for advice. There is a great deal of joy in seeing someone's relationship or mental health improve. I love the work." Yvonne is the owner of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis in Upper Arlington, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. She sees clients both in-person and online for therapy and hypnosis. Yvonne and the therapists who work with her value helping others and enjoy working with complex cases. Yvonne and team are licensed in the state of Ohio for therapy and can see people statewide via telehealth.