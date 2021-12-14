Zühlke signs MOU with TÜV SÜD in a strategic partnership to boost digital and data capabilities

Zühlke -- a global innovation service provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TÜV SÜD -- trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions, announcing a strategic partnership between the companies to boost service offerings on advanced technologies for clients.

MoU signing ceremony with Dr Andreas Hauser (left), CEO Digital Service, TÜV SÜD, and Jonas Trindler (right), CEO Asia & Partner of Zühlke Group

As part of its service offerings, Zühlke helps businesses to transform into data-driven organisations by leveraging data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in areas like smart connected products and embedded software solutions.

Advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and data solutions have huge potential to bring about radical transformation and digital innovation for today's businesses in various diverse industries. In real-world deployment, many businesses face the challenge of not having the knowledge or expertise to adopt these advanced technologies in an efficient manner best suited for their business models and operations, while maintaining the trustworthiness of collected data and integrity of systems.

Leveraging the deep expertise of TÜV SÜD in ensuring quality, performance and security, the combined capabilities of both companies will enable them to jointly explore data-driven service offerings and provide expanded value for markets they serve.

"Combining our group-wide vision on accelerating data and deep technology know-hows with TÜV SÜD's long history and profound expertise, allows us to strengthen our offerings in areas like data, AI, and IoT platforms. At Zühlke, we believe that the ethical use of data and AI will drive the next wave of sustainable growth for our customers. We look forward to furthering this collaboration with TÜV SÜD to push the boundaries of innovation." said Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia & Partner of Zühlke Group.

"As the trusted partner in a digital world providing solutions around quality, reliability and sustainability, we believe in strong partnerships to maximise our customers' benefits. With Zühlke's capabilities, we can fortify our IoT-based services. We very much look forward to a fruitful collaboration," said Dr Andreas Hauser, CEO Digital Service, TÜV SÜD.



