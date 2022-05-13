Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Infinitus Plaza Takes Home Two Award Categories at the World Architecture Community Awards

GUANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening its doors in November 2021, Infinitus' Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza has scooped up two awards at the prestigious 2022 World Architecture Community Network Awards (WA Awards). Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Infinitus Plaza was named the jury winner and the People's Choice thanks to its innovative approach to design, construction and sustainability.



Launched in 2006 and now in its 40th cycle, the WA Awards celebrates remarkable projects that inspire contemporary architectural discourse. Infinitus Plaza was selected as one of only 10 projects to receive the jury winner's award, which is selected by previous winners and an exclusive group of Honorary Members including architects, critics, academics, architectural magazine editors, and curators. Infinitus Plaza was also the only project from China to be voted democratically by community members to receive the People's Choice award.

Envisioned by architect Zaha Hadid, the first female winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and "the Queen of the Curve", Infinitus Plaza combines advanced technology with environmental conservation to realize the group's Si Li Ji Ren corporate core value, which considers everyone's interest before taking actions. Housed in Guangzhou's new Baiyun Central Business District, China's center for health and wellness industries, the project covers 185,643sqm and took five years to complete with a total investment of RMB 4.5 billion (Approx. US$671 million).

Infinitus Plaza wowed the WA Awards jury with its incorporation of work environments designed to nurture connectivity, creativity and entrepreneurship. The milestone landmark spans eight levels over two buildings, arranged as a set of infinite rings to represent the group's spirit of Constant Entrepreneurship and create a variety of shared spaces that fosters a strong sense of community and raises the awareness of considering others' interests, which is the essence of Infinitus' 'Si Li Ji Ren' philosophy. Interconnecting bridges at multiple levels unite both buildings, as well as housing numerous flexible communal spaces that promote individual and overall wellness, including gym and exercise rooms, recreation and relaxation zones, restaurants, cafes and shops.

Proving that design can be awe-inspiring and sustainable, Infinitus Plaza received recognition from the WA Awards jury and community members for its commitment to thinking beyond "me" and contributing to environmental conservation. Infinitus Plaza has been built to LEED Gold certification standards and the equivalent 3-Stars of China's Green Building Program, with the complex's life cycle carbon emissions calculated at 15.3% embodied carbon and 84.7% operational carbon emissions. The structure has been optimized to reduce the amount of concrete required and increase the proportion of recyclable content, with 25,088.33 tonnes of recycled materials used in its construction.

Infinitus Plaza also harnesses innovative design features and advanced technologies to improve energy efficiency during daily use. The outdoor terraces self-shade the building and the external perforated aluminum shading panels optimize reductions in solar heat gain. Together with double-insulated low-E glazing, Infinitus Plaza's design ensures good natural light throughout the building and provides effective shading and heat insulation to reduce energy consumption. Inside the building, a smart management system ensures indoor air quality and automatically activates a network of sprinklers to naturally cool interior temperatures.

Infinitus Plaza is the new headquarters of Infinitus Global, as well as its Global Customer Experience Centre and Global Research Centre. Embodying the humanistic values, innovative concepts and Infinitus' unique corporate culture, Infinitus Plaza incorporates forward-thinking design, cutting-edge technology and proven sustainability strategies to provide collective benefits for employees, the environment and the public. The project promises to lead the group to a bright, successful future as it promotes the benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine to more people around the globe.