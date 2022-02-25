Zeek Fights Covid with HK

Anti-Epidemic Team to Provide Contactless & Safe Delivery

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the severe pandemic situation, Zeek, the Southeast Asian intelligent logistics technology corporation, has been closely monitoring the situation and providing adaptive solutions for companies and citizens to battle the pandemic. Logistics is an essential component for the community to win the battle. Zeek is setting up a designated delivery team of more than 100 couriers to provide contactless, safe delivery services to companies as well as education and social welfare organizations. Zeek will provide comprehensive protection to fully support the team, including enhanced safety gears for all members and emergency cash subsidies for those diagnosed with Covid-19.



KK Chiu, Co-founder and CEO of Zeek (left) and Sylvia Chung, Chief Business Impact Officer of Chinachem Group (right) are helping with supplies delivery, provided 8,000 anti-epidemic supplies to the grassroots and social welfare organizations, fighting the challenge with the citizens.



Zeek offers comprehensive protection and safety guidelines to its designated anti-epidemic delivery team, and an emergency fund is set up to provide subsidies for diagnosed couriers.

KK Chiu, CEO of Zeek, said: "We have been monitoring the pandemic situation in the community and understand that it is dealing severe challenges to both businesses and citizens' daily lives. We swiftly set up a designated delivery team to provide contactless, safe delivery services. We also provide SaaS quick commerce solutions to enable digital transformation for companies to drive businesses. For any logistics needs, please be welcome to contact us. Zeek would spare no effort to serve your needs. Together we can overcome the challenge."

100-member Anti-epidemic Delivery Team Commissioned to Provide Safe Delivery

Zeek is setting up an "anti-epidemic delivery team "comprising 100 couriers, all well-trained and having good records, to support the contactless, safe delivery of anti-epidemic supplies, such as Rapid Antigen Test kits and masks, to quarantine facilities, restricted areas, and other premises or individuals with urgent needs as a result of the latest outbreak. Such contactless deliveries will limit contact between people, adding convenience and safety for citizens to stock up supplies during the outbreak. With couriers' safety our priority concern, comprehensive protection is provided to the delivery team including protective face masks, safety goggles, hand gloves, protective suits and disinfectant spray etc. In addition, the company has earmarked HK$200,000 of emergency fund for the team. Couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive a one-off emergency subsidy of HK$2,000.

Diverse Delivery Solutions to Fight Covid with HK

While social distancing measures have been strengthened and people refrain from going out, the demand for delivery services is on an urgent rise. Currently, Zeek provides contactless delivery services for Chinachem Group with 8,000 sets of anti-epidemic supplies already delivered to the grassroots and social welfare organizations. Hong Kong Telecommunications also uses Zeek's services for their one-stop online medical consultation platform DrGo to provide point-to-point delivery services for registered users. We also offer free services for A Drop of Life, delivering more than 5,400 Antigen Rapid Test kits to elderly centers and social welfare organizations.

Zeek is going all-in to assist different sectors during this pandemic fight. Our flexible services cater to all delivery needs down to corporate or individual level. Meanwhile, Zeek's one-stop solutions are tailored for corporates and organizations to cope with their business needs, from courier support to order and vehicle management. Zeek is standing shoulder to shoulder with Hong Kong citizens, and together we will ride out the global pandemic.