Zeek Scooped Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC and Risk Management Awards 2021

HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-based Quick Commerce and last-mile logistics pioneer, Zeek scooped the Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain (SSC) and Risk Management Awards 2021. The first logistics start-up in Hong Kong receiving the prestigious accolade, Zeek was awarded jointly with HSBC the Best Supply Chain Solution in the new economy category. Organised by renowned Asian financial magazine, The Asset, the awards recognize the excellence of companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and risk management.



Rooted in Hong Kong, Zeek has obtained recognitions from the industry and reputable awards for its proprietary intelligent logistics solutions. Serving clients' diversified business needs, Zeek's one-stop SaaS platform provides O2O solutions for restaurants and retailers, with the goal to pulling customers closer while reducing operational cost. With evident results in the number of orders, delivery services and revenue, Zeek has gained trust from multinational e-Commerce brands who has founded strategic partnership with Zeek, extending its business reach beyond Hong Kong to the Southeast Asian market.

KK Chiu, Co-founder and CEO of Zeek, was excited about the award. "Being innovative and intelligent, Zeek has been striving to prove itself a digitalized and paperless logistics platform of heightened efficiency," said KK Chiu. "Thanks to HSBC's global trade and receivables finance solution, Zeek was able to realize its growth prospect and concentrate on business development, grasping the fleeting opportunity of digital transformation."

At the beginning of the year, Zeek seized the four emerging business trends in e-Commerce - Quick Commerce delivery (QComm), mid-to-long distance delivery, one-stop business solution and deluxe delivery service experience. Armed with Zeek's leading-edge intelligent logistics technology and O2O business models, renowned e-Commerce brands including HKTVmall, Pricerite, Decathlon and HOME+ have scaled up their online presence to capture e-Commerce business growth through collaboration with Zeek. Reaching out, Zeek also connected with e-Commerce SaaS platforms such as SHOPLINE to provide quality delivery services and jointly create new economy business models.

An innovative intelligent logistics platform, Zeek leverages artificial intelligence, logistics technology, big data and solid foundation to provide a spectrum of logistics services to individual, commercial and e-commerce clients including district-wide delivery services and living goods delivery, as well as SaaS tailored to corporate business needs.

Zeek is currently serving international F&B brands, super departmental stores, chain convenience stores, online platforms, among others, with its business coverage beyond Hong Kong to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and up-coming plans to set foot in the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan.

