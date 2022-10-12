Zekkei Properties teams up with Hoshino Resorts to bring HOSHINOYA to Niseko

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zekkei Properties announces today that it has appointed Hoshino Resorts to manage its new luxury development in Niseko, located at the highest point of Hirafu village.

"HOSHINOYA is prized for omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of giving extraordinary hospitality, in accommodation with distinct themes, conceptualized from each location's land, history and culture." said Jeanette Hall, Managing Director of Zekkei Properties. "HOSHINOYA Lodge Niseko will be the brand's ninth location and the first residence under their management, giving prospective buyers a unique opportunity to own a property with hospitality in its soul."

Upon completion, the 62 unit hotel and residences will provide the best ski-in ski-out the mountain offers and unparalleled gastronomic experiences. The development will feature a mixed-gender rooftop onsen over-looking the village toward Mount Yotei, making this property a destination of its own.

Background

Niseko has attracted travellers across the world in search of the famed Japanese ski resort experience and its celebrated soft powder snow. Here, every season witnesses the wonders of nature. Spring brings rafting down the snow-melted waters. Summer and autumn offer a chance to climb Mount Yotei. Winter greets the return of the snow. With its ever-changing landscape and HOSHINOYA's philosophy to "embody the true characteristics of land, history and culture", the residences will present a one of the kind experience, true to omotenashi and true to Niseko.

Developed by Zekkei Properties, who have proven their expertise in the area for 17 years, these luxury residences can be purchased by individual owners who can participate in Hoshino Resorts' rental program. Each unit will be fitted and serviced under the HOSHINOYA hotel standard.

A historic location

Built on the site of the Yamada Onsen, Niseko's first Onsen hotel that operated from 1897 to 2010, the new onsen at HOSHINOYA Lodge Niseko will pay homage to the historic location. Situated at the top of Hirafu Zaka street, above Skye Niseko, the six-storey residences sit atop Japan's best-known destination for après-ski, where acclaimed restaurants and bars await. The location also provides direct ski-in ski-out access to the best ski resort in the area, Grand Hirafu Ski Resort, a playground to all levels of riders.

Interiors that bring you home

Beneath each residence's contemporary facade breathes a space that provides universal feelings of home comfort and safety. This mountain refuge holds a living and dining room for its guests to settle into, and the kitchen only asks to be used if its hosts wish to. Otherwise, "Gathering", an exclusive HOSHINOYA in-room cooking service, will prepare and deliver gastronomic delights in the privacy and warmth of their holiday homes.

Rooftop Onsen views surrender to

Waiting patiently at the top of the building is an onsen pool that looks out to Mount Yotei. Designed of the highest quality, kakenagashi onsen water, directly sourced from the Yamada Onsen that lies below, keeps the pool pure at all times. As they enter, guests gently transition from being surrounded by nature to becoming a part of it, from witnessing fleeting moments happening in front of them.

Planning Outline

Property Name: Hoshinoya Lodge Niseko (provisional)

Developer: Zekkei Cosmos Kabushikikaisha (subsidiary of Zekkei Properties Group) Operator: Hoshino Resorts

Rooms: 62

Levels: 6 levels

Designer: Azuma Architect and Associates Co., Ltd.

Planned constriction Start Date: spring 2023

Opening: Autumn 2026

Location: Yamada 204-2, Kutchan, Abuta District, Hokkaido

Sales launch: Spring 2023

