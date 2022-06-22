Zeldiva Presents App-Based Travel Concierge Service for Luxury Holidays in the Maldives

—

People can learn about their services and make bookings from their official website, https://www.zeldivaluxury.com/.

Zeldiva Luxury is a part of Zelda Travels, which has been in the travel services industry for many years. The company has become popular for its online travel concierge service. Their travel experts conduct proper research on different aspects of services offered by the top hotels and resorts in the Maldives.

Based on the services offered by the resorts, and as per the specific requirements and budgets of their customers, they design personalized Maldives Holiday Packages for their members. Now their app users can plan and enjoy hassle-free holidays, as it allows them to sort out each detail of their trips on the go.

The company has an in-house team of developers who have worked relentlessly to come up with this innovative app. Some of the top features of this app include booking trips, saving trips, and lots more. They can also view all the trips that they have completed.

The app features the listings of handpicked resorts at the stunning beaches and islands of Maldives. It also features Zeldiva Care, which allows the holiday goers to get in touch with their team upon their arrival in the Maldives. Their team works actively with the travellers at their destination to help them with their local transfer requirements.

The Maldives is the most sought-after destination for New Year holidays, Christmas, and also for beach weddings. It can be really difficult to plan the holidays with emails, as they get all mixed up with the other emails unrelated to the holiday.

This app allows the users to cut through the maze of confusion in their email inboxes. Now they can get all the details with their user-friendly app, and ensure that they do not miss out on anything during their luxury holidays to the Maldives.

Zeldiva team works actively to get in touch with luxury resorts and boutiques to find out all about the special services offered by them. After the screening of many resorts, they choose only the handpicked ones offering the best amenities and features.

To be listed on Zeldiva, these resorts will have to offer premium services and a classy ambiance to delight the guests. They have to offer something truly special that cannot be found anywhere else. They will need to have a proper system in place to cater to their needs like dinners, breakfast, drinks, toiletries, and other extras. The main aim is to make the stay a memorable one for the guests.

Booking luxury Maldives holidays from Zeldiva comes with various benefits like great deals, getting support 24/7, and local expertise. Travellers can greatly benefit from their knowledge and assistance. It also offers the best way to avoid falling into the traps of travel scams, as they are a trusted travel concierge company.

They strive hard to build long-term relationships with their members by assuring world-class quality at affordable costs, backed with active support. It is recommended to use their app to enjoy a totally relaxing luxury holiday at the Maldives.

