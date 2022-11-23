Zeller is bucking the downward tech trend with rapid upmarket growth and new partnerships

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeller, Australia's fastest-growing tech company, is advancing upmarket with larger Australian businesses after signing up over 25,000 merchants in its first 16 months of operation. Larger merchants now contribute 60% of Zeller's total monthly processing value, and the volume of larger businesses signing up for Zeller has more than doubled year on year.

Despite broader sector uncertainty, Zeller continues to experience rapid growth and is cementing its place as an enduring Australian technology business. Zeller's customers are also not showing signs of slowing down, with 76% of merchants recently surveyed saying they are confident in growing their business over the next twelve months. Zeller has grown to 225 employees and is recruiting for over 27 new global roles as business expansion accelerates — with hiring primarily concentrated in engineering and product teams. The business has also recently relocated to permanent headquarters in the heart of Melbourne's CBD and has opened an office for its growing team in Sydney.

"It's clear that Zeller's product offering has resonated with business owners, fulfilling a pronounced market need. We experienced fantastic growth in our first year which was plagued by intermittent lockdowns. Now, in more normalised economic times, our growth has accelerated. As business owners emerge from a period of survival, we are seeing many apportion a greater focus to growing their business, with better tech solutions in place," said Ben Pfisterer, Zeller co-founder and CEO.

Zeller has also announced the launch of an integration with global small business platform, Xero. This integration enables Zeller customers to seamlessly feed their inbound and outbound payments, transfers, and spending data from their Zeller Transaction Account or Mastercard into Xero for faster reconciliation and streamlined bookkeeping.

"Automatic transaction syncing between Zeller and Xero will give small businesses an up-to-date view of their cash flow, supporting customers to make smarter business decisions. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Zeller to better serve small businesses with technology solutions to help them run and grow their business more efficiently. It's great to see more innovation coming out of this part of the world with a shared vision of supporting small businesses to thrive," said Ian Boyd, Xero EGM Global Partnerships.

To further accelerate Zeller's upmarket advance, Zeller has also launched integrations with over 600 point-of-sale (POS) platforms including Australian industry heavyweights Impos, Redcat and OrderMate. These new partnerships open Zeller up to more than 250,000 upmarket Australian businesses that currently use these POS platforms — strengthening Zeller's position against the global tech downturn affecting many companies. The majority of customers switching to Zeller are migrating from a big-4 bank, signalling that larger businesses are turning to innovative new technology providers for solutions the incumbent banks lack.

"We are seeing growing dissatisfaction amongst Australian business owners in the outdated service and product being delivered by the incumbents. Zeller is listening to the longstanding grievances of merchants and expanding our offering to address the digital financial services requirements of these larger Australian businesses — both now and into the future," Pfisterer added.

Several established Zeller merchants are already up and running with Zeller's POS-integrated EFTPOS solution, including Hotel Sorrento — an iconic family-owned Victorian venue. "Hotel Sorrento is excited to have partnered with another Melbourne-based company, Zeller, as we head into the next busy summer following our reopening. We're excited by the innovative payments solution Zeller provides, which integrates with our point-of-sale and provides quick, easy and reliable service for our customers," said Rob Pitt, Hotel Sorrento Director and Owner.

Businesses can discover the hundreds of integrations now available in the new Zeller Partner Hub — a go-to directory for all current and future Zeller integrations across point-of-sale, accounting, eCommerce, BNPL and more. Zeller is also preparing to launch a number of innovative financial services products to support large Australian businesses in their migration away from the banks.

About Zeller

Zeller is reimagining business banking for Australian businesses. Formed in 2020, Zeller enables businesses to accelerate their cash flow through integrated tools to accept payments, manage their finances, and pay recipients fast. Zeller is co-founded by Ben Pfisterer and Dominic Yap, who bring extensive financial services experience from global companies including Square, Visa, NAB, and more. The company is backed by Square Peg, Apex Capital Partners, Addition, Spark Capital, Headline, and Hostplus.