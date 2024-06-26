Zenbundle Levels the Retail Media Playing Field with Revolutionary No-Code App for Small to Mid-Sized Retailers

—

In the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce, retail media is emerging as a booming opportunity, allowing retailers to capitalize on their digital real estate by creating paid advertisements on their online platforms with innovative ad formats like Sponsored Products, native embed ads, and post-purchase offers. Traditionally, this lucrative space has been dominated by big retailers who can afford the high technical costs and complexity involved in developing a retail media platform. However, Zenbundle is changing the game with the launch of its innovative plug-and-play, no-code app, designed specifically to level the playing field for small to mid-sized retailers.

Zenbundle's new app empowers Shopify-powered merchants to effortlessly build, monetize, and grow their own retail media advertising business directly from within their Shopify Admin interface. This groundbreaking solution breaks down the barriers of high technical complexity and costs, enabling merchants to capitalize on the retail media opportunity within hours, with low upfront costs and a fair, transparent pay-as-you-grow pricing model.

A Game-Changer for Small to Mid-Sized Retailers

Zenbundle's Retail Media Platform offers a seamless integration process, allowing merchants to create, control, and monetize ad campaigns for their existing vendors swiftly. The platform supports a wide range of top-tier ad formats, including Sponsored Products, Display, Native, Brand Pages, and Video Ads, providing merchants with the tools they need to elevate their stores and drive revenue growth.

One of the key benefits of Zenbundle's app is its comprehensive analytics, which enable merchants to track ad performance and revenue with ease. This data-driven approach allows retailers to make informed decisions and scale their retail media ad business efficiently, without the hefty upfront costs typically associated with such platforms.

Easy Setup and Total Control Over a Store’s Look

Zenbundle's app makes it easy for merchants to onboard and monetize both existing vendors and new advertisers. The platform's user-friendly interface allows merchants to manage stunning ads that blend seamlessly into their store's user experience, ensuring a smooth and engaging shopping journey for customers. Additionally, merchants can sell post-purchase upsell and cross-sell ad campaigns to further boost revenue and drive advertiser-funded offsite audience extension campaigns to increase traffic.

Empowering Merchants with Robust Tools

“Our new app revolutionizes retail media by leveling the playing field for small to mid-sized retailers,” said Shane Fay, Co-Founder and CEO at Zenbundle. “With Zenbundle’s plug-and-play solution, Shopify merchants can easily onboard and monetize existing suppliers or new advertisers, manage stunning ads, and drive incremental revenue growth. This launch underscores our commitment to democratizing retail media for all retailers with an intuitive, powerful platform that enables retailers of all sizes to capitalize on the booming retail media landscape.”

Zenbundle's app is designed to be quick to integrate and simple to use, enabling merchants to launch and grow their retail media platforms within hours. The app's pay-as-you-grow pricing model is particularly beneficial for small to mid-sized retailers, offering a free tier to get started, then cancel-anytime paid tiers with usage-based fees directly linked to ad revenue, ensuring flexibility and transparency.

About Zenbundle

Zenbundle is an Enterprise Ireland backed AdTech startup committed to leveling the playing field for small to mid-sized retailers. By providing an accessible, no-code solution with top-tier ad formats and comprehensive analytics, Zenbundle empowers merchants to launch, monetize, and grow their own retail media networks quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit www.zenbundle.com or find the Zenbundle app on the Shopify App Store here https://apps.shopify.com/zenbundle.



Contact Info:

Name: Shane Fay, Co-Founder and CEO

Email: Send Email

Organization: Zenbundle

Website: https://www.zenbundle.com/



Release ID: 89133512

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.