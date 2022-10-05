Zendesk Announces Customer Experience (CX) Maturity Report of Korean Companies

Korea respondents 13% Only great level service to provide number CX ' Champion' competencies Retention

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CX Accelerator report published by Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), in order to meet customer expectations, companies should strive for excellence, but the Only 13% were found to qualify as 'CX Champion'. This means that there are only a handful of companies that provide excellent customer service in Korea, which ranks 7th in the 13 global markets surveyed.

Companies in Asia Pacific are not meeting customer expectations. Among the countries surveyed, 21% of Korean companies rated their ability to respond to customer feedback as 'very good'. This is ahead of Singapore (19%) and Japan (12%) and behind Australia (31%) and India (58%).

In addition, only 22% of Korean companies said that they quickly turn customer feedback into change, which is on par with Singapore (22%) and higher than Japan (12%). However, it lags behind other APAC markets, including Australia (31%) and India (58%).

No matter where your business is on the CX Maturity Scale - from Starters at the earliest stage of implementing a CX strategy to Emergers and Risers with expertise to CX Champions at the highest stage – the best The following changes are necessary to be oriented and to remain normal.

Balancing Human Resources and Automation Strategies Connected Customer Experiences with Data Integration Evolution of CX Roles

Jeff Titterton, Chief Operating Officer at Zendesk, said, "In an increasingly challenging economy, businesses "Our recent study shows that business success depends on engaging customers in conversations that can strengthen relationships, helping teams deliver exceptional service and business It depends on the technology investment that helps them integrate into the whole."

Wendy Johnstone, Zendesk's Chief Operating Officer, APAC, said, "In times of great economic uncertainty, nothing is more important than retaining existing customers. It is recognized that it is important to increase customer loyalty through the provision of Therefore, investment in CX will continue to be an important driving force for the growth and success of the organization. Zendesk continues to partner with companies in the APAC region to provide personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations."

Agents + AI

Customers want more control over how they engage with their business, and businesses have tremendous opportunities to invest in AI-powered solutions to deliver quick solutions to their customers. In fact, the share of chatbots and advisors supporting customer service channels together is 44% higher for CX champions than for CX starters.

According to the report, chatbots handle 1.8 times more inquiries without human intervention.

Among chatbot users, CX champions in the APAC region are 45% more likely than starters to contact the appropriate channel for customer issues through preset logic and parameters.

CX champions in APAC are 1.5 times more likely to be able to send messaging asynchronously than starters.

CX champions in APAC are 64% more likely than starters to keep their online help centers up to date.

Businesses should focus on finding a balance between automation and human resources. This requires a deep understanding of customer behavior. Based on this, it is necessary to implement automation where it is most effective, and put consultants where it can have the greatest impact.

Data gap

The data flood is overwhelming business leaders. Still, meaningful insights into how to deliver better, more personalized experiences for customers are still lacking. In Korea, it is reported that more than one-fifth of the companies surveyed have a low possibility of higher sales efficiency due to CX data accessibility problems.

Many understand the need for integration. APAC regional CX champions use 16 apps, 8.3 times more than CX starters, but silos remain a challenge. CX champions are 11.7 times more likely to report data fragmentation as a significant obstacle to providing seamless customer support.

Providing the right information at the right time to the help desk can help support teams better anticipate customer needs. Customer feedback also allows other teams to quickly act to improve a product or service. Improving collaboration between sales and support teams can optimize customer engagement, reduce customer churn, and build stronger relationships across all touchpoints.

The Evolving Roles of CX

Report suggests that rethinking the role of support teams requires investing in training and tools that help advisors have what they need to discover leads and close deals. This allows the company to make a profit. CX Champion companies in the APAC region are well trained to find sales opportunities during customer interactions. Compared to CX starters, this share is 79% higher. In fact, CX champion companies are 2.1 times more likely to discover new sales opportunities. However, as customer expectations rise, so does the pressure to continually differentiate a product or service.

"The biggest change businesses face is customer expectations," said Jeff Titerton. To meet customer expectations, operational and cultural changes are required." "The role of CX cannot be overemphasized. Business leaders must not only prioritize investing in this, but also enable their teams to work more efficiently. It's difficult, but the data shows how important it is to seize the opportunity right."

Customer expectations continue to rise. The way forward for companies is to ensure they have the right knowledge and skills to meet customer expectations.

For more information, see Zendesk's CX Accelerator report .

*Methodology

Zendesk surveyed more than 4,900 business decision makers related to customer service and customer support in the third quarter of 2022. This report looks at the best practices of leading companies and identifies the stages of customer experience (CX) maturity, from the CX Starter to the highest level of expertise (Emergers, Risers, CX Champion). The business decision makers surveyed ranged from small businesses to large enterprises and belonged to a variety of industries including retail, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and technology. The countries surveyed are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

