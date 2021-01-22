Zendesk Research Predicts: APAC Business Success in 2021 Hinges on Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences

Global Annual Customer Experience Trends Report 2021 shows customers continue to be more demanding, making it harder for businesses in APAC to meet expectations in a post-pandemic world

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite 2020 being a year of far-reaching and rapid transformation in how people live, collaborate, and connect, the global Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report 2021 shows the customer experience is increasingly crucial to business success and that the most successful companies are adopting new technology at record speed. In fact, new data released today shows that half (53%) of organisations in APAC are planning to invest in CX software more in 2021. At the same time, two in five (44%) customers in the region say that experience is more important to them now compared to a year ago and 67% of companies say their organisation prioritises CX more than a year ago.

Further highlighting the acceleration of technology, a Gartner survey conducted in 2020 found that 91% of organisations said that CX was one of or the primary goal of their digital business transformation efforts.[1]

"We've seen companies in APAC embrace digitalisation at an incredible speed this year in response to the dramatic shifts in the operating landscape they've had to navigate. Customer experience has never been more important, and we think this accelerated adoption of technology is likely to continue in 2021. Organisations need to ensure they have the right strategies, processes and technology in place to empower customer support teams and drive business success," said Wendy Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer, APAC, Zendesk.

From navigating changing behaviours to adopting new channels to reimagining the workforce, the Zendesk CX Trends Report 2021 gives companies a roadmap to navigate this new CX landscape so they can champion good customer service at every turn. Top findings include:

Stay ahead of the digital curve: Companies are adopting technology at light speed, and it's adapt or get left behind. Organisations identified as 'high-performing' in APAC based on customer service metrics such as CSAT and reply speed, are more likely to have adopted omnichannel solutions, with over half (54%) offering self-service in addition to other key channels including phone, email or messaging, compared to just 20% of low performers.

Be part of a more conversational world: As customers adopt new behaviours, the soaring popularity of messaging apps opens the door for more streamlined, conversational experiences. Sixty-nine percent of customers in APAC have tried a new way to get in touch with customer service in the last year. For many, that includes using messaging for support requests over apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, which have spiked significantly during the pandemic with social messaging up 117% in APAC since February 2020.

Realise the power of employee experience: In an increasingly distributed world, companies must rethink how they work smarter across teams. Many employees still don't feel like they have the right tools to succeed in this new and often distributed environment, whether it's keeping track of their performance indicators, staying connected with their colleagues, or feeling supported by their companies. Forty-one percent of managers in APAC say they don't have the right analytics tools to measure success for remote teams, and 49% of agents don't have the right tools to work successfully from home.

Set teams up for success by emphasising agility: Facing continued volatility, service and support organisations must find ways to keep up with their customers. Customer experience leaders cited the ability to quickly adapt to the evolving needs of customers as their biggest challenge in 2020 and the highest priority going forward.

Make it easier for customers with a focus on CX: Unprecedented in speed and scale, the recent surge in online channels puts pressure on companies to meet rising expectations as customer experience takes center stage. The vast majority (74%) of customers in APAC say they are willing to spend more with a company that offers a good customer experience, while 75% will still take their business elsewhere following bad experiences.

[1] Gartner, Survey Analysis: Customer Experience Maturity and Investment Priorities, 2020, Ed Thompson, Varun Agarwal, Melissa Davis, 28 July 2020

Methodology

This annual look at the top trends in customer experience combines analysis of the Zendesk Benchmark, a unique data index on how more than 90,000 companies use their support solutions, with the results of surveys gauging the attitudes of more than 8,000 consumers, customer service agents and managers, and technology buyers, in 15 countries, including US, UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, India, Singapore, Korea, Italy, the Nordics, and Benelux.

