Zendure's Power Station Wins 2022 Red Dot Design Award

SuperBase Pro 2000 scooped up the prestigious award after raising nearly $2M USD in crowdfunding.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a Bay Area green tech company specializing in mobile power, has received a prestigious Red Dot Award for their new power station, SuperBase Pro 2000. The annual contest is conducted by Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG. Awards are given out each year in several categories, including product design, brands and communication design, and design concept. Zendure's power station won the award in the product design category.



Zendure, a Bay Area green tech company specializing in mobile power, has received a prestigious Red Dot Award for their new power station, SuperBase Pro 2000.

SuperBase Pro is touted as "the world's fastest recharging IoT portable power station". It has enough ports to power 14 devices at once, and It can be charged to 80% in just one hour. A full charge takes just two hours. The power station has wheels and an extending handle for easy portability, and has built-in IoT hardware lending SuperBase Pro a number of features that are not seen in similar products on the market. An intelligent companion app allows users to monitor and control their power station remotely, schedule recharging for off-peak hours, and even track their green energy usage and carbon offset.

The power station launched on Indiegogo last year and raised over $1.4 million USD. Last month, a crowdfunding campaign on Japan's Makuake raised over $400,000 USD. SuperBase Pro also received a Good Design Award in Japan earlier this month. Backers have flocked to social media to share their unboxing experience and to express their enthusiasm for the product.

SuperBase Pro 2000 can be ordered from Zendure.com, with delivery to the US projected for the end of May.

Zendure is a portable power company with a focus on sustainable energy located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Since its establishment, Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding from a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.