Zenfolio launches new reimagined, future-forward platform in Australia

Following a successful launch in the US and UK, the new all-in-one Zenfolio platform is a game changer for photographers. With an integrated suite of advanced tools and workflows enhanced by intelligent automation, it provides an easy-to-use, efficient solution to manage and grow a thriving photography businesses.

"Australia is home to many talented photographers and our new platform provides them with sophisticated tools to improve their business productivity, with automated, efficient workflows for both desktop and mobile client interactions," said John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO.

The new platform combines a comprehensive website builder, photo & video gallery, and e-commerce solution, with sophisticated CRM tools. The integrated booking, real-time scheduling, invoicing, payment and automatic fulfillment capabilities enable photographers to spend more time behind the lens while the Zenfolio platform is multitasking behind the scenes.

The platform is built on an advanced machine-learning infrastructure that provides valuable analytical insights and recommendations, and enhanced photo searching options. It enables intuitive selling, flexible promotional coupon creation, and an ordering system for digital downloads along with automated fulfillment and shipping of lab photo products from our lab partner HC Pro.

People Filter, which utilizes facial recognition software built on multiple layers of data protection and enhanced privacy settings, helps photographers and their clients search through hundreds of photos in seconds, streamlining the photo proofing and selection process.

Built from the ground up and drawing on 15 years of experience, extensive customer research and a multi-million dollar technology investment, the new Zenfolio platform has intelligent workflow automation at its core and currently offers three feature-rich plans servicing all types of photographers at every stage of their photography journey. ProSuite, the most advanced plan on the market, is specifically geared to service the needs of professional photographers, while Portfolio and PortfolioPlus have been developed to cater to the needs of aspiring and part-time photographers.

