Nagano Design Week

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination event will illuminate the area centering Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City with light. 1.8 km of trees lining Zenkoji Omotesando Avenue from Nagano Station to Zenkoji Temple will be lit up, and the main venue, Zenkoji Temple, will create a space of light under the supervision of spatial designer Yoshimi Hasegawa. The theme is "Light of Peace." The main hall and the gate of Zenkoji Temple, a national treasure, will be decorated with light and music installations, creating an unprecedented space of light and sound.



Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Dec 10th – 18th Zenkoji Temple Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture

Event Outline

Event name: NAGANO DESIGN WEEK Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination

Date: Decoration of the town November 23, 2022 - February 12, 2023

From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Zenkoji Temple Decoration December 10, 2022 - December 18, 2022

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizer: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee

Cooperation: Japan Design Week / NPO Design Association / The Yomiuri Shimbun Tokyo Head Office

Supported by: ABLE & PARTNERS INC.

Inquiries: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee

Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee Secretariat (Nagano City Tourism Promotion Division Inbound & International Office)

https://www.nagano-cvb.or.jp/designweek/contact.html