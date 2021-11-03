Zenyum and INSEAD champion the future of dentistry: A milestone partnership that empowers dentists with business scholarships for the 21st century

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenyum , a 2021 LinkedIn Top Startup that is disrupting cosmetic dentistry, is partnering with INSEAD , The Business School for the World, to sponsor partner dentists based in six of Zenyum's fast-growing markets.

Dentists across Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand will enrol in a two-month professional development program, which aims to instill them with the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that Zenyum and INSEAD are both renowned for.

As a profession and industry that is perceived as slow to embrace innovation and change, dentistry in Asia is set to accelerate towards growth with this unique program from Zenyum and INSEAD.

Participants can access the latest insights in business management; hone their strategic perspective as an executive; and glean financial performance skills that can be directly applicable to their dental practice.

"We want to enable our partner dentists to grow and be successful with their practice, outside of Zenyum. Close partners have asked us for advice on business and marketing challenges before, so we approached INSEAD for a solution that would work for dentists across Southeast Asia," Candace Van Chen, Global Head of Partnerships at Zenyum.

Zenyum currently partners with hundreds of clinics across Asia, providing partners with clinical clear aligner courses, webinars, and a teledentistry app - all free of charge. This partnership with INSEAD is their first expansion into non-medical benefits.

"INSEAD is very pleased to partner with Zenyum to help dentists acquire core business skills. This is our first collaboration in this particular field. In the past we have worked with other professions such as doctors and lawyers who, like dentists, have deep professional expertise but at the same time could benefit from more guidance on how to run the business side of the practice professionally. Zenyum with its wide network and entrepreneurial spirit is a great partner for us on this," Jukka Majanen, Director, Corporate Partnerships – INSEAD Executive Education.

About Zenyum:

Zenyum is the newest innovation in Smile Cosmetics. Zenyum believes everyone deserves a better smile, so they channel tech and innovation to evolve the dental category and create products and experiences that spread smiles across Asia. Founded in 2018, the Singaporean start-up partners with hundreds of dentists to provide 3D-printed Invisible Braces across seven markets in Asia, produced under the highest quality standards.

About INSEAD: The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society.

INSEAD's research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions.

With its 168 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,100 degree participants annually in the Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes.

In addition, more than 12,400 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year. INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. INSEAD provides business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere.

