Zepp Health Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 15, 2021
BEIJING, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 15, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 15, 2021). Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (Toll Free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-4992
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp.".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 22, 2021 by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Passcode:
|
20210315
About Zepp Health, formerly Huami Corporation
Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile.
[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Zepp Health Corp.
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@huami.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
Brad Samson
Tel: +1 714-955-3951
E-mail: brad.samson@zepp.com
Related Links :
http://www.huami.com