ZeroFox Exhibits at GovWare 2022, Demonstrating Continued External Cybersecurity Market Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, will exhibit at the GovWare Conference , which starts today and goes through Oct. 20, 2022 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. The conference is back in-person this year with the theme of “fostering a safe and sustainable cyberspace amidst disruption.” Conference attendees can visit with ZeroFox representatives who will be demonstrating the Company’s recent product innovations in external cybersecurity at Booth C13.



In FS-ISAC’s APAC guidance for 2022 , the organization noted that there is great risk of cyber attacks to the supply chain that result from a rapidly accelerating digitization of financial services in the APAC region, and noted a trend of attacks on third party suppliers. In addition, there has been a rise in large-scale, high-profile ransomware attacks in the region. ZeroFox intelligence is consistent with these findings, observing record-setting ransomware incidents, more supply chain compromises, and increased geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia.

“The Asia Pacific region has seen a steady increase in cybersecurity incidents and vulnerabilities in the last several years,” said ZeroFox Vice President of MEA/APAC Sales, Gabe Goldhirsh. “While this increase is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing organizations to hastily shift resources online without recommended security planning, it is clear that our digital world is here to stay. It is imperative that companies act now to protect from attacks originating outside the perimeter by taking command of that space with external cybersecurity, and ZeroFox is here to help.”

For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, or to schedule a meeting during GovWare, please email zerofox@skyya.com.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

