Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. – BZUN

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) between March 6, 2019 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 10, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose (1) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Huawei”), a Chinese-based multi-national technology company, was one of the Company’s largest brand partners, and paid more add-on fees for the work Baozun did for it, increasing the revenues Baozun received for Huawei work compared to the Company’s other brand partners; (2) as a result, Baozun reported outsized revenue growth during the first half of 2019, which would be abruptly cut off during the second half 2019, after Baozun restructured its relationship with Huawei, as Huawei took much of its online merchandising in-house; and (3) as a result, Baozun’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

