Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Correvio Pharma Corp. – CORV

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) between October 23, 2018 and December 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 10, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=correvio-pharma-corp&id=2131 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=correvio-pharma-corp&id=2131.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to disclose (1) the data supporting the Resubmitted New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Brinavess did not minimize the significant health and safety issues observed in connection with the drug’s original NDA; (2) the foregoing substantially diminished the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve the Resubmitted NDA; and (3) as a result, Correvio’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

