Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PTLA

globenewswire
Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PTLAGlobeNewswireJanuary 22, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) between November 5, 2019 and January 9,2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=portola-pharmaceuticals-inc&id=2155 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=portola-pharmaceuticals-inc&id=2155.

According to the lawsuit,  throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to:  (1) Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to “catch up” on accounting for return reserves; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

