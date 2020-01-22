Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PTLA

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) between November 5, 2019 and January 9,2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=portola-pharmaceuticals-inc&id=2155 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=portola-pharmaceuticals-inc&id=2155 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to: (1) Portola’s internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to “catch up” on accounting for return reserves; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.