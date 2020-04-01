Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against X Financial – XYF

globenewswire
Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against X Financial – XYFGlobeNewswireJanuary 03, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of X Financial (NYSE: XYF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with X Financial’s September 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”), inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=x-financial&id=2135 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=x-financial&id=2135.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to 1) the Company’s total loan facilitation amount was not growing, but rather was contracting; (2) the number of investors actively using X Financial’s platform was shrinking; (3) demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises for the Company’s Xiaoying Preferred Loans (“preferred loans”) was plummeting; (4) the Company’s preferred loans had performed so poorly that it had begun drastically scaling back its preferred loans in the first quarter of 2018, several months before the IPO, and was in the process of phasing out such loans completely; (5) demand for the Company’s Xiaoying Card Loans was also plummeting; (6) the revenue and loan facilitation growth provided in the Registration Statement leading up to the IPO was achieved by relaxed credit and due diligence standards, under which the Company had underwritten tens of millions of dollars’ worth of poor quality loans that suffered from a disproportionately high risk of default as compared to the Company’s earlier loan vintages; (7) the Company was suffering from accelerated delinquency rates from poor quality loans that it had underwritten in the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, which had caused the Company’s delinquency rate to sharply rise; (8) the Company’s product mix had significantly deteriorated; (9) the Company’s net revenue was on track to decline by 22% during the third quarter of 2018; and (10) as a result, defendants’ statements about X Financial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo

More about
Class Action

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019

SERVICES