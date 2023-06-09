Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD announces a global recruitment drive for high-level talent in Financial Division.

Through the acceleration of financial industry layout, enhancement of the financial ecosystem, and effective promotion of deep integration between industrial capital and financial capital, the financial division of the Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD has announced a global recruitment drive for high-level talent, achieving a symbiosis between finance and its core transportation business, continually empowering the real economy.

According to the announcement of Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD, its business scope currently spans property insurance, securities, futures, financial leasing, asset management, funds, and pawn industries. As of the end of 2022, it employs nearly 9,000 financial professionals and its total assets exceed RMB 210 billion. In 2022, the financial division generated RMB 22.5 billion in revenue and RMB 3.3 billion in total profits.

Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD announced, “The current recruitment drive aims to fill 22 high-level positions in the financial division, covering various roles related to business management and specialized positions within relevant financial enterprises.”

About Positions for Recruitment.

Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD updated that this recruitment drive for high-level talent falls into two categories as outlined below:

1)Group Party Committee Management positions, which include: 2 Deputy General Managers for Zheshang Financial, 2 Deputy General Managers for Zheshang Insurance, and 2 Vice Presidents for Zheshang Securities.

2)Financial enterprise Party Committee Management positions, which include: 1 Chief Technology Officer for Zheshang Financial, 1 Technology Director for Zheshang Insurance, 1 Manager-level Actuarial Product Department for Zheshang Insurance, 1 Manager-level Reinsurance Department for Zheshang Insurance, 1 Investment Director for the Equity Investment Department of Zheshang Securities, 1 Research Director for the Equity Investment Department of Zheshang Securities, 1 Quantitative Investment Manager/Trader for Zheshang Securities, 1 Chief Researcher for Zheshang Securities, 2 Business Management Personnel for Zheshang Securities subsidiaries, 2 Team Leaders in Investment Banking for Zheshang Securities , 1 General Manager for the Asset Management Platform, 1 Deputy General Manager for the Asset Management Platform, 1 Risk Department Head for the Asset Management Platform, and 1 Deputy General Manager for Zheshang Leasing.

About Conditions for the Positions.

Basic Requirements.

Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD expressed about the Group Party Committee Management positions:

(1) Compliance with the laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, possession of good public and professional ethics.

(2) Experience in middle and high-level management roles in international organizations, well-known enterprises at home and abroad, domestic and overseas commercial financial institutions or financial regulatory agencies, and possessing strong business management capabilities.

(3) Notoriety within the industry, and the potential to become an influential figure in the respective field.

(4) Aged under 45 years (born after June 1, 1977). For outstanding performers or talents urgently needed in the financial sector, the age limit can be relaxed by 2 years.

(5) Physically healthy.

(6) No criminal record, no pending disciplinary or legal reviews, no untrustworthy conduct in business management, and no other matters that would make them unsuitable for recruitment.

About Financial Enterprise Party Committee Management positions:

According to its annoucement, in principle, middle-level managers in Group subsidiaries should not exceed 45 years of age, while deputy middle-level managers should not exceed 40 years of age.

1. Position Requirements

For specific qualifications related to each position, please refer to the attached documents.

About Compensation, Benefits, and Other Conditions.

About Compensation:

(1) Recruits for the Group Party Committee Management (Record Management) positions will be included in the Group Management (Record Management) cadre sequence. Compensation and performance management will be carried out in accordance with the relevant standards and regulations of the enterprise leadership team.

(2) The compensation for recruits in financial enterprise management positions will be discussed based on professional capabilities. An employment agreement and a performance responsibility letter will be signed, with market-oriented management applied. Compensation and benefits will be provided based on work performance.

Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO.,LTD has launched other Conditions that Qualified individuals can enjoy local related incentives and apply for the Group's talent apartments. Before assuming their new posts, recruits should resign from their previous positions and sever the labor relationship with their former employers. In principle, public institution staff should handle the necessary procedures for transitioning to enterprise status. If conditions are met, the Group will apply to the relevant department to include the individual in the provincial talent "staffing pool". The shares of the enterprise held by the individual should be handled according to the relevant regulations. If the individual is brought in through a flexible approach due to work requirements, the specific appointment method can be determined after discussions between both parties and research by the Group's Party Committee.

About How to Apply.

Please visit the Zhejiang Communications Investment Group CO., LTD. website ( www.cncico.com ), click on "Talent Recruitment" in the bottom right corner, and download the "Application Form" on the "Global Recruitment Announcement for High-Level Talent in the Financial Sector" page. Applicants are required to send scanned copies of original documents such as passport or ID card, degree certificate(s) (starting from the bachelor's degree to the highest degree, overseas study qualifications need to be certified by the Ministry of Education), work experience (for every job from graduation to the present), work performance, hosted projects, research results, awards and honors, professional qualification certificate(s), and professional title certificate(s) to the following email addresses:

For Zheshang Financial (including Zheshang Leasing, Asset Management Platform (Preparatory)): hrzsjk@126.com

For Zheshang Securities: zszqzp@stocke.com.cn

For Zheshang Insurance: hrzheshang@zsins.com

